Everybody’s mad at Henry.
Gov. McMaster has been getting it from all sides — he won’t force people to stay home, he won’t close the border to New Yorkers, the social distancing orders he’s issued violate constitutional rights.
He’s not done enough, he’s done too much. This is government overreach. The criticism is practically pandemic.
If there was anybody left without a gripe, he took care of that when he ordered beaches and boat landings shut down, then turned around and closed more businesses across the state on Tuesday. Agree with his actions or not, keep this much in mind: Clueless people keep forcing his hand.
The problem here is that some folks just don’t get it. The idea is to keep everyone apart so they don’t spread a highly contagious — and often deadly — virus. But for all the people who tried to keep their distance at the beach this past weekend, there were others all along the coast acting like pandemic is the Italian word for party.
Pass the corona, bro. Which is probably exactly what they were doing. So, anyone who needs a therapeutic walk on the beach — or their “nonessential” job — is out of luck for the foreseeable future, and in part they can thank their friends on Facebook. You know, the “expert” virologists who argue that they aren’t sick and the "gubmint" can’t force them to stay home.
Let’s put this in terms these pseudo-libertarians can understand: One person’s rights end at the next person’s immune system. People can pass the coronavirus to others without ever getting sick or knowing they have it. Now, anyone who wants to audition for a Darwin Award is perfectly free to do so — it’s their constitutional right — but state and local governments are simply asking that everyone help limit the spread. So that others don’t die, or get sick in such numbers that hospitals are overtaxed. That’s not a violation of sacred rights, it is a reasonable attempt to get back to normal.
Sadly, some people no longer listen to reason. Our beaches could have been used responsibly, but too many people ignore common-sense suggestions. That’s why McMaster stepped in, and it is why local officials have been issuing even more restrictive orders for weeks.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg asked residents to stay in their homes last week, and Columbia quickly followed suit. Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie wanted to take similar measures at the same time, but his Town Council resisted. Until, that is, constituents flooded them with calls over the weekend … taking the mayor’s side, of course.
Which is a good indication many residents take this seriously. Haynie issued his stay-at-home order Tuesday.
Last week, state Attorney General Alan Wilson published an opinion that said cities didn’t have the right to order shelter-in-place or anything more restrictive than the governor’s executive orders.
But he also backed down over the weekend and amended his opinion to say such ordinances were considered constitutional until challenged in court. And he isn’t going to challenge them. Probably because a lot of people are demanding these restrictions.
McMaster is conservative, and his executive orders on the coronavirus have been too conservative by a longshot for some people. Many want him to order everyone to stay at home, which he clearly doesn’t want to do. But the governor also keeps showing a willingness to adapt and amend his orders based on the science so that the state does “everything we can to stop the spread.”
He gives people the benefit of the doubt until they raise those doubts, and that will probably continue. As long as some people stubbornly refuse to listen to health recommendations, which threatens to prolong this madness, more state edicts will follow.
Before long, McMaster will probably have to stop people from standing around drinking in the Home Depot parking lot because — freedom!
And that is one of the sad things that this scifi movie we are living through has revealed about some of our friends and neighbors. Apparently they believe sitting at home a couple of weeks is literally a fate worse than death.