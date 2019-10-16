The parking lot is always full at the Trolley Road library in Summerville.

No matter what time of day you’re there, the George H. Seago Jr. Library seems like the most popular place in town. Sometimes folks have to park at a nearby shopping center just to cram themselves into the increasingly undersized building.

There are many reasons for that; one of them is math.

Forty years ago, Dorchester County opened two libraries, which was fine when there were less than 60,000 residents. Now, there are 160,000 people in the county, but the number of public libraries remains the same.

County officials tried to remedy this a few years back in a referendum asking voters to support plans to build new libraries and parks. It passed overwhelmingly.

But that election was overturned after some residents filed a lawsuit, claiming the two issues couldn’t be combined — and they wanted to protect the rule of law.

So now, the county has put the parks and libraries questions back on the ballot, separate this time … and some of the same people are trying to defeat both. Which is no surprise.

Dorchester County famously has some pretty cheap, and pretty loud, residents. Which is what this has always been about: taxes. And these days, those people are all over social media — the bane of a civil society — urging folks to just vote no.

They suggest better parks and libraries will lead to poorer roads, which is just not true. They argue the “better life” is not having new amenities. How do you figure?

Some of them even claim libraries became obsolete with smartphones.

“A smartphone in your pocket is not a replacement for a library in your community,” says Rebecca Westfall, president of Friends of the Summerville Library.

Exactly.

Last year, Dorchester County libraries lent out nearly 650,000 books, movies and games on about 275,000 customer visits. Those folks would have otherwise spent $4.4 million to buy all those things.

But libraries do much more than just lend books these days. They are places that help people write resumes or find information about local jobs. They offer free classes and lectures, a place for kids to study, provide internet access for people who otherwise wouldn't have it.

Libraries are not only necessary, they enhance a community tremendously.

Just ask Seago, the namesake of Summerville’s library and the man who led the campaign to build it four decades ago. He’s now 101, and still an advocate.

“People need to understand that the library is their library,” Seago says. “It’s something people can use. A library belongs to everyone.”

Which is why everyone is always jammed into the library bearing his name. Dorchester County only has two libraries, while Berkeley County has six and Charleston County has 18.

Approving a $30 million bond issue in the libraries referendum would allow the county to build three more — one in the North Charleston part of the county, another in Ridgeville and a third in downtown Summerville.

For a home valued at $300,000 the bond debt would cost about $25 a year, or a little over $2 a month.

Yet people are complaining about that because — taxes!

The parks referendum is just as good a deal. The county's plans would cost the owner of that same $300,000 house about $30 a year ... and take a lot of Summerville real estate off the market.

A "no" vote in the parks referendum is a “yes” vote for another 800 houses and 2,000 apartments in Summerville’s municipal limits. If preventing that doesn't help local roads, nothing will.

On Tuesday, the local Chamber of Commerce endorsed both the parks and the libraries proposals, and county officials are campaigning hard to refute all the disinformation spread on Facebook.

Fact is, Dorchester County would be a better place with more parks and more libraries.

So, let's hope on Nov. 5 every precinct in the county is just as crowded as the parking lot at the Seago Library.