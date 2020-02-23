There are so many reasons to love winter in South Carolina, from its brief duration to its relative moderation.

But the absolute best part is its frequent absence.

One happy benefit of all those temperate days, besides ample opportunity to try out your Lindsey Graham flip-flops, is saving money because the heat’s not running.

So imagine Danny Gustafson’s surprise when he got his most recent bill from Dominion Energy. Although January was unseasonably warm, and he’d used far less natural gas at his Charleston home than in the previous month, his bill was higher.

That’s due to the calculus behind Dominion’s Natural Gas Weather Normalization Adjustment — a plan the utility says reduces the impact of severe weather on customer bills and stabilizes the impact of extreme weather on utility revenue.

Mostly the latter, one would assume.

Basically, when temperatures don’t dip as much as historically expected between November and April, Dominion’s 380,000 natural gas users see surcharges on their bills, some apparently in excess of 20 percent. This is done to ensure the company doesn’t lose its shirt because it’s not moving product.

In exchange, Dominion promises to issue discounts and not gouge folks when they have to turn up the heat due to a blizzard.

Some people aren’t wild about the sliding scale.

“That’s like telling me, because you drive an energy-efficient hybrid, you pay $10 a gallon for gas, but my neighbor with the big truck only pays $5,” Gustafson says. “It seems insane.”

Yes, it does, although state regulators say the program actually balances out for customers in the long run. They have studied the gWNA (its acronym) and determined that it isn’t a bad deal. Utilities in many states have similar practices.

But these days, South Carolina seems to have more mild winter months than frozen ones. So, is it really going to equal out in the future? It didn’t work so well once in 2016, when then-South Carolina Electric & Gas transposed a number in its calculations … and overcharged natural gas ratepayers by $166,000.

SCANA made amends and refunded each household an average of 66 cents and every commercial customer $2.18. Which wasn’t enough to get a Starbucks hot chocolate on that rare cold Lowcountry day.

Charleston resident David Fleshman — who raised this point in a letter to the editor last week — notes that in other states, some utilities have a base rate up to a certain level of consumption, then tack on a high-usage surcharge to deter wasting energy. Dominion's program, he says, seems to have the opposite effect.

“It’s not an incentive to conserve,” Fleshman says.

Like most reasonable people, Fleshman understands that utilities have to deal with a lot of capitalization, and it’s not unreasonable for them to make a decent profit. But this seems suspect. Especially since natural gas prices have dropped in recent years and no one’s noticed those savings trickling down.

A South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff report says this program has been around since the early 1990s without major problems (other than that 2016 hiccup). And, in fairness, most people don’t scour bills when they come in low. So perhaps they haven't noticed the discounts.

But fiddling with utility bills can be fraught with peril. SCE&G tried a similar tactic with electricity rates about a decade ago, and it didn’t go well.

The Electric Weather Normalization Adjustment was designed, SCANA officials proclaimed, “to mitigate spikes in customers’ monthly energy bills.” But many of its 730,000 customers reported no noticeable savings when they weren’t running their air in the spring and fall … but still got massive bills in July and August.

After two years of protests, and a complaint from the AARP, state regulators took another look. The AARP argued weather normalization was so confusing no one could estimate what their bill would be in any given month. And — see if this sounds familiar — the retirees maintained the practice discouraged conservation.

Huh.

Ultimately, state regulators recommended that, because no one liked the program anyway, SCE&G should scuttle it.

The moral here is to study your utility bill closely this winter. Keep track of your average gas rate and, if anything looks strange, call Dominion and state regulators.

Or just cut through all that red tape and summon the AARP.