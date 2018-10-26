Hicks column: Does Isle of Palms mayor have Katie Arrington's number?
Katie Arrington is working so hard for you.
The Republican nominee for the 1st Congressional District devotes so much effort to her job that she even tries to win the votes of people who endorsed her opponent. That’s dedication, commitment, a sign of the kind of job she will do for us in Washington.
Or it’s just plain nuts. Whichever.
Earlier this month, Arrington phoned Republican Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll — one of several coastal officials who endorsed Joe Cunningham after the primary. That was about offshore drilling, of course.
Carroll’s a nice guy, a dedicated public servant who’s worked on IOP issues for years, first as a member of council and now mayor. He’s friendly, knows everyone, remembers birthdays.
He is fiercely protective of his island, but doesn’t go around picking fights like a schoolyard bully. So what does it say that he felt compelled to record this call?
Other than he’s smart. “She told me that because I personally endorsed Joe, that the IOP lost its seat at the table,” Carroll says. “I can only assume that means that she doesn’t plan on representing an entire city of her constituents — a threat which shouldn’t be taken lightly.”
Surely that’s not what she meant. After all, Arrington currently opposes offshore drilling.
She probably just meant don’t expect her to go to bat for any IOP beach renourishment money. That’s all.
This is likely just a big misunderstanding. Arrington told The Post and Courier she simply meant that a Democrat would hold no sway with the Trump administration, no connections to get an offshore drilling exclusion from the president.
Fair point. But we already have Gov. Henry McMaster for that, and he’s got a whole lot more pull with Trump — which is probably one reason Mayor Carroll supports him, too.
Conversely, Arrington got to meet the president after she knocked off Congressman Mark Sanford in the primary. That’s not a relationship, it was an opportunity for Trump to publicly gloat.
But partisans will choose to believe whichever horse they’re already backing, so let’s study the actual comment — which was conveniently recorded by Arrington, too.
There are serious trust issues going on here, by the way. “The way it works in Washington, what you have essentially done, is taken the Isle of Palms off the seat at the table because what’s going to happen — no matter what — is Trump is going to be the president until 2020,” Arrington says to Carroll during the call.
Huh.
Arrington uses the past tense — “what you have essentially done.” And throwing in a “no matter what,” which means “either/or,” would only be a threat if she were suggesting that, should she win, she would hold a grudge against the island.
Of course, there’s one way to read her statement that’s definitely not a threat to IOP. Perhaps Arrington was simply conceding she’s already lost the race.
Because otherwise, saying “no matter what” is by definition a threat.
This is uncharted water, with no oil in sight. You don’t often see local officials cross party lines for endorsements, and municipal politicians almost never take on the ruling party … unless they truly feel threatened.
A lot of warning sirens are going off that suggest something’s unusual here, but will people listen? Nah.
Right now the Isle of Palms is divided. Half the folks are proud of the mayor for standing up for their interests. The other half believe Arrington’s spoon-fed national Republican talking points, which she helpfully recited to Carroll.
Funny thing is, this unnecessary controversy goes back to what many Republicans have said for months. If Arrington had gone quiet after the primary, she’d be winning by 10-15 points right now.
Instead she goes out of her way to pick fights and then scrambles to the safe space of victimhood. Which turns people off. That’s probably why Sanford hasn’t endorsed her. After all the nasty stuff she said about him, why should he?
Of course, maybe Arrington wasn’t trying to browbeat the Isle of Palms mayor into changing his endorsement. Perhaps she really just cares so much that she’s calling everyone in the 1st District to show that she selflessly has our backs.
Eventually, Arrington may even phone Cunningham to ask for his vote. If she does, he’d better record the call.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.
