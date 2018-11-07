Hicks column: Dems singing the blues, a song they know by heart in South Carolina
Told you so.
If the Atlantic Ocean was a Democrat, Charleston would never have to worry about flooding again. Because that was a pretty wimpy wave.
Nearly all the people expected to win in Tuesday’s midterms prevailed, much to the surprise of excited new voters — and much as expected by the political class.
We now return you to our regularly scheduled programming, already in progress.
The results in South Carolina looked pretty much like they always do: Republicans in the mid-50s, Democrats in the mid-40s. The vote totals changed, the results remained the same.
For all the young people who engaged and voted in the midterms, there were one or two senior citizens or suburbanites who cast a ballot — most of them for the party that has announced plans to cut their Social Security.
There’s no accounting for voting against your self-interest.
So, why did the Republicans prevail when the pundits were predicting a blue wave would wash over the nation? Well, it’s because the Republicans are simply better at politics than the Democrats.
And this status quo will remain in place until Democrats stop allowing the GOP to define them. Or people quit believing propaganda on the internet and cable news.
In other words, don’t hold your breath.
Hysteria sells
Quite a few people thought that Joe Cunningham would at least prevail in the 1st Congressional District.
But it wasn’t looking likely at press time.
Cunningham ran a positive campaign, never once supported offshore drilling and even won the endorsement of several coastal Republicans. He always acted like a level-headed, mature adult.
So what happened? Well, silly rabbit, politics are no place for common sense.
Instead, it appears more people across the 1st District opted for Katie Arrington, the Republican who ran around screaming about this race being a fight between “good and evil” in a car that even the Dukes of Hazzard would have called tacky.
But she’s probably headed to Congress, and we will see if she’s as petty and vindictive as she sounded on that phone call to the Isle of Palms mayor. Remember, when Arrington told the mayor his island had lost its seat at the table because he endorsed Cunningham.
Well, Arrington vowed to fix Charleston flooding if we sent her to Washington. Now we get to see if she will buddy up to the White House and secure enough money to pay for $2 billion in needed drainage improvements.
If she reneges because of her showing in Charleston, or if she focuses more on building a wall in Texas than South of Broad, she can expect a long line of primary challengers in two years.
Because the race was closer than it was rigged to be, which is why her campaign was so unhinged.
Of course, that’s not the whole story. Arrington knew something a lot of new voters don’t realize: Crazy politics is in vogue these days.
Keep voting
This is not a country of majority-rule, it is a country controlled by people who show up to vote.
Tuesday proved that. Well, that and the fact that polls are generally worthless.
Florida was on its way to electing a goofball governor whose campaign ads featured child abuse (if you count reading “The Art of the Deal” to an infant) and Tennessee gave nutty Marsha Blackburn a promotion to the Senate.
And through it all, South Carolina remained as ruby red as Dorothy’s slippers. We get bigger blue waves when it rains at high tide.
It wasn’t good when the Democrats controlled everything in this state, and it’s not a good thing now that their descendants have hijacked the Republican Party. But the GOP and Fox News have convinced low-information voters that Democrats want to open the borders to ISIS and raise taxes on everyone while the Republicans want to keep them safe and cut taxes.
The rest of that sentence — “for the rich” — will only become evident on April 15.
Republicans of late have taken to trying to curb the civil or constitutional rights of anyone not white and straight, and Dems always swing at those pitches in the dirt.
Which is just mud without the water.
So, until Democrats learn to lay out a coherent message that isn’t focused on identity politics, distill their message down to a bumper sticker — or at least learn to scare people with caravans that never arrive — they are going to continue to feel exactly like they did Tuesday night.
