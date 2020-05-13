These stories always end the same, only the names change.
In February, an armed father and son duo chased down a young black man near Brunswick, Ga., and ended up killing him. They walked free until last week, when a video of the killing — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has a stronger word for it — went viral.
“Ahmaud Arbery was hunted down from a pickup truck and murdered in cold blood,” Scott said.
The senator should know, because he’s a leading proponent of bipartisan federal anti-lynching legislation that’s about to become the law of the land.
Until the video surfaced, however, police and prosecutors had declined to charge Greg McMichael and his son, Travis, with a crime. That’s because the pair claimed they were attempting to make a citizen’s arrest … which is legal in Georgia.
Some South Carolina lawmakers are using Arbery’s death as the impetus to renew their push for a hate crimes law. But they should also rethink the state’s citizen’s arrest statute. Because, as written, the 19th century law is little more than a license to kill.
For anyone who missed the news, the McMichaels claimed they saw Arbery jogging and believed he matched the description of the suspect in a string of recent local burglaries.
Spoiler alert: There are no police reports of burglaries (plural) in the neighborhood … but a gun had been stolen from Travis McMichael’s unlocked vehicle a couple of months earlier.
Leaving a gun in an unlocked car actually should be a crime, but that’s another story.
So the McMichaels chased down Arbery. Travis jumped out of the truck with a shotgun, struggled with Arbery, and shot him in the chest — twice — while his father covered him from the bed of the truck.
Of course, they claim self-defense, that Arbery attacked Travis McMichael and he had a right to defend himself. Sorry, prosecutors will tell you a person can’t initiate a confrontation, which McMichael certainly did, and then claim self-defense. That is the very definition of license to kill.
Next came the excuses: Arbery had priors. He fought back (an excuse which suggests self-defense only goes one way). He had — gasp — just walked through a house under construction in the neighborhood. Who hasn’t done that?
“Every. Single. Time.” Scott tweeted. “The excuses pour in — ‘he looked suspicious’ … ‘we thought he was committing a crime.’ ”
True. Arbery’s real crime was being black. And this tragedy is the reason Scott, along with Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, sponsored and passed anti-lynching legislation more than a year ago. The U.S. House has adopted a similar measure, but technically it is still not law.
That’s a good first step, another would be for South Carolina and Georgia to pass hate crime laws (they are two of only four states without one). But if we’re going to change this sad, repetitive narrative, states need to more clearly define “citizen’s arrest.”
In South Carolina, “a citizen may arrest a person in the nighttime by efficient means as the darkness and the probability of escape render necessary, even if the life of the person should be taken.” For justification, the arresting citizen only has to believe the suspect has committed a felony, broken into a house, is carrying stolen property … or looks suspicious and tries to flee when called.
Sound familiar?
If a cop arrests a burglar, the criminal might get a year or two in prison. But if a regular citizen catches him, it’s perfectly OK to impose the death penalty. That’s supremely messed up.
More than stand-your-ground laws, amateurs and vigilantes use citizen’s arrest as an excuse to gun down people. A good prosecutor will tell you that a citizen’s arrest — or stand-your-ground — should apply only if there is some inherent danger to a person’s safety. Or at least a reasonable expectation that someone else could be in danger.
Otherwise, it basically enables anyone to execute a person for stealing his lawn mower. Or being black.
And we’ve heard that story far too many times.