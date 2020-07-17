That concrete desert at the corner of Highway 61 and Old Parsonage Road wasn’t always an eyesore.
Brantley Moody remembers when Church Creek Plaza was a hub of outer West Ashley commerce, home to Piggly Wiggly, a video store and various shops and restaurants. It was never beautiful, but it was at least a convenient waystation for folks in the Charleston suburbs.
But new stores were built in the area, the plaza lost its tenants, and the building was demolished five years ago. Since then, the weed-infested lot has become little more than a few acres of impermeable surface in an area with chronic flooding problems … and a place for 18-wheelers to park illegally.
So, yeah, an eyesore. “The residents out there deserve better,” Moody says.
For the past couple of years, the Charleston County councilman has been working on an idea to reclaim that concrete jungle and turn it into a park. This week, County Council unanimously approved Moody’s plan.
Council dedicated $2.8 million in Greenbelt funds to the St. Andrew’s Public Service District, which will buy the property and convert those four acres into a passive park with a walking trail, trees and a sizable pond.
The selling points were obvious: This allows the county to improve drainage on the site, which will in turn improve Church Creek water quality. It takes some commercial property off the table, cleans up a blighted area and gives county residents another place to walk along the water.
This also solves a nagging problem for the PSD. The district can now demolish its 50-year-old fire station across the highway, turn that land into more greenspace, and build a new station — with restrooms for the park — fronting Ashley River Road.
Christie Holderness, district manager for the PSD, says the current fire station floods nowadays and there’s no way to rebuild on the current site without cutting down a couple of grand oaks — something no one wants to do. The upshot is two pieces of property on the banks of Church Creek will be returned to nature.
That won’t solve the basin’s flooding woes, but it won’t hurt.
The county, the PSD and the city of Charleston chipped in more than $500,000 in matching funds to leverage the Greenbelt funds. Even though the land isn’t in Charleston proper, Moody had no trouble garnering support from Mayor John Tecklenburg or West Ashley City Council members Keith Waring, Kevin Shealy and Harry Griffin. The park fits into the city’s Dutch Dialogues-inspired vision for the area.
“It is an opportunity to remove asphalt and concrete, create a natural landscape that cleans water from the surrounding area to protect the adjacent marshland, and brings people to the water,” Matthew Fountain, the city’s director of stormwater management, told council members. “In short, it is restoring a parcel from overdeveloped suburban sprawl to a natural system.”
The county’s Greenbelt program was designed to preserve land and lessen sprawl, but West Ashley — where a good percentage of county residents live — has seen very little of that money. Since 2006, Greenbelt funds have been used to protect more than 20,000 acres of land from development, but only 15 of those have been in Moody’s council district.
In part, that’s because the Greenbelt fund was originally designed to ensure 70 percent of the money was spent on rural land. Two years ago, County Council took some heat for changing that formula to a 50-50 rural/urban split.
Moody says this project illustrates why that adjustment was important, that restoring greenspace in the middle of suburban sprawl is a worthy expenditure. The unanimous vote suggests he’s right.
“It’s a testament to collaboration,” Moody says. “This is what government’s about.”
The PSD doesn’t have a scheduled date for the new park’s opening, but Holderness says they plan to move fast. The asphalt and concrete will be dug up and hauled off soon. By this time next year, she says, the former Church Creek Plaza will look a lot different.
In other words, no longer an eyesore.