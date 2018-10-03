Hicks column: Charleston needs to keep its 526 friends close, because its enemies are closer
COLUMBIA — Just when we thought we were out, they pulled us back in.
On Tuesday, Charleston County settled all family business. The State Infrastructure Bank revived the Interstate 526 project it whacked four months ago, and County Council agreed to a deal that could have the road built within a decade.
It was a resounding victory for Gov. Henry McMaster and a monumental comeback for County Councilman Elliott Summey.
But for a while, it didn’t look like it was going to happen.
Shortly after convening Tuesday, the SIB board retreated into executive session for more than an hour, and the highway’s most ardent supporters — state Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, Sen. Sandy Senn, County Councilman Brantley Moody and Summey — began to get nervous.
This was supposed to be a done-deal.
Summey had reached out to the Infrastructure Bank in the summer, offering a plan developed by Council Chairman Vic Rawl. The quiet sit-down was brokered by McMaster.
See, the governor had announced his support for finishing 526 in May but, on the day of the Republican primary runoff, the SIB killed it. Which was embarrassing.
Since then, county officials had been assured McMaster was on it, that he’d made the SIB board members an offer they couldn’t refuse.
There was just one problem: Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s true godfather.
Just one look
The South Carolina Infrastructure Bank is a governmental agency with one purpose: to fund major road projects that local communities can’t afford.
A decade ago, the bank agreed to pay $420 million to finish 526 by extending it to Johns and James islands. But as Charleston’s influence at the Statehouse has waned, so has the support for spending a half-billion dollars in Charleston County.
Funny how that works.
State officials have offered one excuse after another to renege on the deal. They groused that Charleston redesigned the road — a vain effort to appease 526 opponents. Then the SIB said delays had driven the price of the road too high.
Even though the SIB was the reason for some of those delays.
County officials have long known Leatherman was the primary opponent and, unfortunately for them, he is perhaps the state’s most powerful public official. And a member of the SIB board.
It was clear Tuesday that the governor’s SIB appointees had gotten the message — which some say was more like an ultimatum, as in support this road or hit the road.
But Leatherman hadn’t given up. Perhaps, he said, 526 should go back to the Joint Bond Review Committee, a panel that approves all state bond obligations.
And which Leatherman conveniently chairs.
About that time, Gov. McMaster walked in — which, by the way, never happens.
The governor didn’t say a word, he just took a seat on the front row and watched.
Within minutes, 526 was revived on a 5-2 vote.
Our true enemy
This isn’t over.
The county still has to reach an agreement on the details with the Department of Transportation and the SIB. And there will be lawsuits from environmentalists and anti-526 factions.
This hit was orchestrated quietly and quickly, allowing the opposition no time to mount a serious protest. But don’t expect them to give up. They have already fired warning shots.
Charleston County will have to bear the costs of those inevitable lawsuits alone, although Senn points out that the state has put limits on how long such litigation can drag on.
Of course, the county also has to fund everything over that $420 million now — although the new deal leaves open the possibility of leveraging some federal funding.
Ultimately, though, this is about easing traffic in South Carolina’s most congested community. And on Tuesday, county officials were eager to give all the credit to McMaster. Summey said he was headed back to “a grateful Charleston” and that without the governor, this wouldn’t be possible.
He’s absolutely right.
It’s been a long time since a governor has gone up against South Carolina’s legislative power structure and won. But McMaster has shown willpower and negotiating skills beyond what a governor is granted in the state constitution.
Without him, 526 would be sleeping with the fishes.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.