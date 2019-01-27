It was supposed to be a routine hearing.
On Nov. 17, 1950, attorneys in the Briggs v. Elliott lawsuit met with Judge Waties Waring at Charleston’s federal courthouse, ostensibly to clear up pretrial business in a simple school equity case.
But Waring had other ideas. By the time the conference ended, America was on the road to integration and — ultimately — civil rights.
Not enough people realize the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education began as a separate-but-equal lawsuit in South Carolina, that a Charleston judge changed the entire country.
Local guides and tourism officials have been promoting this history for years, but now they want to put people in that courtroom.
When the Visitor Center is renovated later this year, it will include a virtual reality tour of Briggs v. Elliott, from the dirt roads of rural Clarendon County to Waring’s courtroom at the Four Corners of Law.
“People are looking for stories they haven’t heard before, and we needed a way to tell it,” says Helen Hill, CEO of the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
This is how you do that. But the people behind this virtual tour of South Carolina’s greatest civil rights story hope that it also helps the state become a leader in emerging technology.
And, appropriately enough, improve its schools.
South Carolina is well-known for its rich Civil War history, but the state has an equally substantial legacy of civil rights.
Those stories are certainly out there, but the problem is that too many people don’t read anymore — especially kids. It’s hard enough to get people to scan a historical marker, much less wade through a history book. That’s where technology comes in.
The South Carolina-based educational nonprofit Charleston Digital Media Initiative and PG Project’s Tarz Ludwigsen are building the virtual Briggs tour, and are also developing an augmented reality app that could be used by students to learn history.
Debra Rosen, the group’s founder and CEO, says the idea behind the tour and the app is to take the state’s most compelling civil rights story and put it into a format that appeals to more people — with the idea that more lessons would follow, each one broadening students’ knowledge of history.
Which is the ultimate goal.
Hill saw the potential in this idea, and the concept has attracted funding from Boeing, as well as the South Carolina and Charleston County Bar Associations. They see promise for education, plus the potential for new business in immersive and interactive technology.
Barbara Dilligard, Charleston’s former deputy schools superintendent, is promoting this technology to state education officials. And many politicians have shown an interest, because everyone knows education isn’t working as-is.
Judge Waring’s cousin, local attorney Brad Waring, says the state should embrace the technology to better teach history.
“This is the most important court case in South Carolina of the 20th century, and it’s exactly the story that needs to be told, not only to visitors but to schoolchildren,” Waring says.
Back on that day in November 1950, Judge Waring told NAACP attorney Thurgood Marshall the only way to see meaningful change in this country was to challenge the very notion of “separate but equal” philosophy. “Raise the issue for all time as to whether a state can segregate by race in its schools,” the judge said.
Waring helped Marshall frame a lawsuit that would force the United States Supreme Court to strike down decades of Jim Crow laws. And that cleared a path for the civil rights movement. The rest is history — South Carolina history.
Everyone needs to know that, especially schoolchildren. But even adults are surprised to learn that a Charleston native, a son of slave owners, was one of the country’s earliest and most influential civil rights advocates.
Hill says most people are fascinated by civil rights history once they learn it. The challenge is getting it to them in a world that doesn’t read as much as it once did. She characterizes the upcoming Visitor Center virtual reality version of Briggs v. Elliott as “telling the rest of the story.”
She’s absolutely right.
And this would be an even greater ending to the story: A 20th-century fight for equality in South Carolina schools winds up improving state education in the 21st century.
