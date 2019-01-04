Hicks column: Charleston GOP's Black History Month Banquet has noble intentions
Many Republicans talk about being the big-tent party, but Larry Kobrovsky is actually planting the stakes.
Next month, the Charleston County GOP will host its second annual Black History Month Banquet, honoring five African-Americans for their contributions to the community.
For a party that struggles to win very much of the black vote, it is a noble gesture to diversity and inclusiveness.
Kobrovsky, the Charleston GOP chairman, started the banquet last year because he wanted Republicans to celebrate history that often isn’t taught in school, to hear stories his fellow party members otherwise might not know. “If the goal is to grow the Republican Party, to persuade people that our ideas are best, we have to show respect before we get people to listen,” he says.
Absolutely.
The first banquet was a rousing success, but this year Kobrovsky is getting some troubling pushback. A few Republicans are grumbling that this is little more than a black-tie-optional dinner to honor Democrats. Which is kind of funny since the featured speaker is Ben Carson.
This kerfuffle illustrates two very different strategies in the party. Kobrovsky wants to expand the GOP’s reach; others apparently want to circle the wagons. And that’s the perfect metaphor here. Because circling the wagons usually signals a last stand.
Kobrovsky isn’t a big believer in echo chamber politics. His job as party chairman, as he sees it, is to reach out, show respect — and convince people that GOP candidates deserve their vote.
None of the banquet’s five honorees were subject to purity tests, and Kobrovsky says he did no research into their voting backgrounds. He simply wanted the party to honor people who are self-made successes and give back to their community. But no, they aren’t all Democrats.
Ken Battle is chairman of the state Commission for Minority Affairs, and has been a fairly vocal Republican. Probate Judge Tamara Curry, the first African-American president of the National College of Probate Judges, supported Republican Probate Judge Irv Condon’s re-election campaign last year.
Outgoing state Rep. Samuel Rivers is an elected Republican, and although Charleston County School Board Chairman Eric Mack has run for office as a Democrat, he currently holds a nonpartisan seat — and works pretty closely with conservative school board members.
Art Gilliard, the director of Art Forms & Theatre Concepts, is an artist whose work highlights the black experience. Anyone who thinks that’s overtly partisan is simply looking at the world as us vs. them, and that’s what Kobrovsky is trying to move beyond. “These are people making a difference in education, the arts and the judicial system,” he says, “and all deserve recognition.”
He’s right. Besides, if they were fire-breathing Democratic partisans, they probably wouldn’t accept an invitation to a Republican banquet. Some people would argue the Republican Party is doing OK these days. Which is woefully shortsighted.
Thanks to a political system that gives 700,000 people in Wyoming the same number of U.S. Senate seats as 40 million Californians, and a rural-tilted Electoral College, the GOP is dominant in this country.
But in Charleston, not so much.
In November, Democrat Michael Miller won the county Register of Deeds race by 9,000 votes; James Smith bested Gov. Henry McMaster by 22,000. In some precincts, Republican candidates didn’t muster 5 percent support. The GOP lock on South Carolina stops at the county line.
The rest of the country is going in the same direction. As George Will points out in his column today, the electorate is getting less white and less Republican.
Charleston County voting trends make the argument that national pundits have repeated for years: The Republican Party cannot survive if its idea of diversity is a coalition of white suburban voters and white rural voters.
And the party certainly won’t fare well in Charleston if its members consider a large swath of the population the enemy.
Kobrovsky’s intentions for launching a Black History Month Banquet are not calculating. He truly believes in diversity and inclusiveness, as everyone should.
Just as they should recognize that some national politicians are stoking the fires of division for their own gain.
Sure, Kobrovsky also believes this is a way to promote the merits of his party, and make good on that promise of a big tent. He knows it’s the right thing to do, and that the alternative is circling the wagons. And he’s seen enough Westerns to know how that usually turns out.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.
