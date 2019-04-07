In early February, Gov. Henry McMaster got a tour of the massive drainage tunnels Charleston is building 140 feet beneath the Crosstown.
While the governor was strolling through the 12-foot shaft, which will eventually drain much of the peninsula’s upper West Side, Mayor John Tecklenburg noted they were only a few blocks from the hospital district.
Never let it be said the mayor doesn’t know how to make the most of an opportunity ... or captive audience. He just so happened to have a map in his pocket to show McMaster.
If the city had another $10 million, Tecklenburg said, it could add a shaft that would drain most of the flood-prone areas around Roper, MUSC and the VA hospital.
That was, not coincidentally, the same week the president of MUSC and the CEO of Roper sent nearly identical letters to the governor asking for his help with flooding in the hospital district. He got a similar note from state Sen. Sandy Senn.
You see where this is going, right?
Charleston officials are all-out lobbying McMaster to use some state-managed federal Community Development Block Grant money to speed up flood mitigation in the city. That’s pretty smart.
Let’s hope the governor is listening.
Charleston flooding is ridiculous, and getting worse every year. By 2040, city officials predict, parts of the peninsula will be underwater 150 days out of every 365.
The hospital district is one of the areas that suffers the most. And officials there fear floodwater will one day get to the point it prevents trauma patients from getting to emergency rooms, not to mention people coming in for routine health care.
The city mentions in its grant application that MUSC alone sees Medicare and Medicaid patients 500,000 times a year.
Now, the Calhoun West project is slated to fix flooding around the hospitals, but even if the city had the money — and it doesn’t — that fix could be 20 years away.
Which is right about the year … 2040.
Adding a shaft to the Spring-Fishburne Project that would extend from Cannon and President streets to Ehrhardt Street, which was in early drafts of the Crosstown plans, would drain most of the hospital district within five years.
“I just think this makes all the sense in the world,” Tecklenburg says. “Why would the state not do it? You’ve just got to do it.”
He’s right. Why not fix part of the problem now at a fraction of the cost. Calhoun West will probably cost north of $200 million.
This should make perfect sense to a governor who last fall created a statewide commission to address the state’s flooding crisis.
McMaster told the mayor in February that this idea makes a lot of “common sense.”
When he emerged from the tunnels, McMaster told reporters, “The cost of not doing this is astronomical.”
The same goes for the Ehrhardt Street extension.
The state has more than $160 million in federal block grants to spend around the state, and the city applied for $10.6 million in the winter to fund this shaft. The letters from MUSC and Roper were actually part of the grant request.
The city also asked for $5.5 million to alleviate flooding at the intersection of King and Huger streets, which is another good idea.
Never let it be said Charleston isn’t trying to fix flooding.
City officials hope to hear whether we get the grant by summer, which is good — this is a time-sensitive request. The proposed shaft can only be built before the city starts running water through the Spring-Fishburne system in a few years.
So do it now, or the hospitals will keep flooding for decades.
“The reality of the situation is that we don’t know when we’re going to get the funding for Calhoun West,” Tecklenburg says.
Hopefully, the governor will remember how much sense this makes and help out. And, if he doesn’t, someone else should step up.
When the government shows good common sense, we need to make the most of the opportunity.
