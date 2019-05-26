Elliott Summey says there will soon be a full-time police officer at every elementary school in Charleston — even if the county has to pay for it.
But he would prefer that the city pick up the tab.
“The president wants this, the governor wants this … and I want the city of Charleston to do this,” Summey said. “But if they won’t, Charleston County has to. We have the best sheriff in America, and if he says this is what we need to do, he’s right.”
The County Council chairman took this stand during budget negotiations last week, after Sheriff Al Cannon requested $3 million to put school resource officers in the city’s elementary schools. As his office already does for rural schools.
Summey — a long-time advocate of school resource officers — quickly corralled council to put up the money, at least preliminarily. And that decision is undoubtedly going to be popular among parents.
Just ask the Charleston County school district — which, under political pressure, sparked this showdown.
The problem here is that no one can agree exactly how best to keep students and teachers safe in an endless string of mass shootings. Well, other than the obvious — which is keeping guns out of the hands of the mentally unstable.
The school district cannot hire police officers; it has to coordinate with local police to put SROs in its buildings. But for years it has butted heads with the city over this.
Among local police departments, Charleston was the first to devise a response to the rash of mass killings. Just months after the 2012 Newtown school massacre, Charleston Police formed its School Security Response Team.
The 18-member team is specially trained to handle active-shooter situations, and moves unpredictably in clusters from one campus to the next. Which makes it hard for bad guys to plan attacks. At any given time, there might be three or more officers on a campus.
Police Chief Luther Reynolds, who has a long resume of active-shooting training, says the team is much more effective than a lone officer sitting at a front desk.
“This is our highest priority, and we are passionate about doing whatever is necessary to keep our students and teachers safe,” Reynolds says.
The city says this isn’t about money; it would be cheaper to put an SRO in each elementary school, as it already does for middle and high schools. But the roving team, Charleston insists, is far better.
That argument hasn’t swayed school board members, who have parents demanding uniformed officers in their children’s schools. So the district pulled Cannon, and the county, into the fight. The sheriff says it’s his job to assist the schools.
“I have an obligation to shore up where I believe there is missing service,” Cannon says.
The sheriff understands the city has to protect all its citizens, but politically couldn’t post municipal employees in private schools (such as Ashley Hall, where a woman showed up with a gun a few years back). The roving team solves that.
But Cannon fears increased security at middle and high schools makes elementary schools softer targets, so he sees the need here. He says this isn’t political and his personnel will coordinate well with the city’s team.
The sheriff is right; the only problem here is political.
Summey plans to meet with Reynolds and Mayor John Tecklenburg to discuss a solution. Reynolds says he’ll do whatever it takes to make schools safer, although clearly his faith lies in his team. And the mayor says any new SROs would have to supplement the School Safety Response Team, not replace it.
“Chief Mullen and Chief Reynolds have both strongly advised me that SSRT is the best way to protect all our school children … and from what I understand Sheriff Cannon appreciates that recommendation,” Tecklenburg says. “So, while I look forward to talking with Chairman Summey about his proposal, I'm going to have to insist that we listen to our law enforcement professionals.”
Summey won’t back down, either. He says SROs not only make schools safer, they are valuable to community relations, provide role models for students and show them that the police are on their side. And no amount of money is worth a child's life.
“Our kids should not have to worry about going to school,” Summey says.
That’s a good starting point for what could turn into a long debate.