Reports of the Charleston County Republican Party’s demise have been, as it turns out, greatly exaggerated.
While the GOP had a great day in South Carolina Tuesday, Charleston continues to be one of its weakest links. With a staggering 70% turnout, the county went blue at the top of the ticket — as has been the trend in recent years.
But the results down-ballot were much more nuanced, bipartisan and thoughtful. And, ultimately, that’s a good thing for everyone.
Pardon local Republicans if they aren’t immediately rejoicing. Joe Biden, Jaime Harrison and Joe Cunningham all carried the county, and longtime GOP Sheriff Al Cannon lost to Democrat Kristin Graziano by 7,000 votes.
At first glance, you might assume that’s just a product of the partisan split in the electorate. Maybe it was. But those same voters chose to reelect Solicitor Scarlett Wilson by about 9,000 votes and Clerk of Court Julie Armstrong by around 18,000 votes and elect Republican Bobbi Jo O’Neal as coroner in a squeaker.
That is not the work of people hitting the straight-party button. Those are folks thoughtfully looking at candidates — and beyond party lines. As they should.
About a decade ago, Charleston County was pretty reliably Republican. But with changing demographics, the Dems in the past decade have picked off one local constitutional office after another — auditor, treasurer and, in 2018, the register of deeds.
The local GOP was so deflated after that one, they didn’t even bother to field candidates in some races (a role previously played solely by South Carolina Democrats). The auditor and treasurer were reelected without opposition on Tuesday.
Yes, local Republicans lost another constitutional office this time. And control of County Council flipped to the Dems this week, but that’s less significant than it might seem. Not a lot of ideological debates going on in County Council. The politics there are, well, more complicated.
Local Republicans also expected to lose multiple seats in the county’s legislative delegation. It wasn’t simply discouragement, they’d done the math. One of the most oft-repeated stats around here in recent months has been this: In 2018, Cunningham carried 57% of the vote in Republican state Sen. Sandy Senn’s district.
Between that factoid, and Democratic Rep. Spencer Wetmore’s win in a House district that somewhat overlaps Senn’s district, most people assumed the senator was in deep trouble.
But Senn and all the other local lawmakers defied those dire predictions — a substantial win for the GOP, locally and statewide.
Some of the reason for that is obvious. This was a presidential election, and it’s an entirely different electorate than turns out for the midterms. For one thing, President Trump draws detractors and admirers to the polls in similar numbers. It leads to a larger pool of voters.
Which is partly why Cunningham, who won in an upset two years ago, was defeated by Republican Nancy Mace (her totals from other counties in the 1st District compensated for her loss in Charleston).
Some will argue Mace won on the president’s coattails, which turned out to be more solid than all those polls showing the congressman would win reelection. That’s fair — she benefited from the turnout, for sure.
But luckily for the Charleston County Republican Party, there’s more to it than that.
Take Senn’s race, for example. Many folks in her Senate district will tell you she won a majority of voters not because of her party affiliation, but because of her attentive constituent service and her popular positions on local issues such as finishing 526.
Note to future candidates: Few things are more important to voters than traffic.
What Senn’s win — and Wilson’s and Armstrong’s, for that matter — proves is simple: Charleston County is competitive. Democrats may have the numerical edge, but most people here are willing to cross party lines in both directions for someone they believe is doing a good job.
The local GOP may not see that as an ideal scenario, certainly not as comforting as in days past, but it’s not a bad thing for Charleston.
When both parties put up good candidates, the real winners will always be the voters.