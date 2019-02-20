Hicks column: Charleston city council frets over puddles with a tsunami bearing down
Charleston would be bone-dry if fussing and fighting could stop flooding.
Last week, City Council wisely adopted a new Flooding and Sea-Level Rise Strategy. The previous policy, from 2015, was based on the ocean rising 1.5-2.5 feet in the next half-century. Those estimates are up to 2-3 feet now.
So it was time to update, and a good sign council members unanimously supported it. But then, they proceeded to question or stymie several parts of that very strategy.
- They slashed funding for a Dutch study of flooding.
- They discussed redistributing engineering money meant for the Calhoun West drainage project.
- They held up interim stormwater rules so developers with the Chamber of Commerce could offer input.
- And they spent an hour fighting a plan to force folks in the floodplain to build their homes higher.
Some council members make good points, a few harp on the tension between downtown and West Ashley and others fret about cost.
That’s understandable but, sorry, this work is expensive ... and necessary. We fix this, or buy everyone a boat.
Because the Atlantic doesn’t recede from good intentions.
Fact is, it probably wasn’t a good idea for council to cut half the funding for a Dutch flooding study. Some council members argue the city has paid enough for plans it can’t afford to implement.
No argument there, even if it is kind of like forgoing half your cancer treatments because they’re expensive.
The Dutch have a history of naturally averting flooding, and saving $100,000 seems shortsighted when one pumping station costs exponentially more, and this study may find ways to keep from building some of them.
Same for Calhoun West, the next underground tunnel project for the peninsula. Some council members debated taking the $6 million earmarked for its engineering because, well, the project remains unfunded. True.
Of course, the only way to get state or federal funding is to do the engineering that proves the project will work.
But the most contentious plan these days is over raising the freeboard. The city requires homes in the national floodplain to be built 1 foot above base flood elevation. City administrators recommend raising that to 2 feet, as the county requires.
They say it could save locals 5 percent on their flood insurance. And during Hurricane Harvey, Houston officials found another foot of elevation would have kept three-quarters of their flooded homes dry.
Councilman Keith Waring says this would hurt residents of modest income because the law would kick in for any home that suffers more than 50 percent damage — and many people don’t have insurance to cover such costs.
He’s right, but if their homes are below base flood elevation, the current law would force them to rebuild higher anyway. Adding a foot to that elevation is $1,000-$2,400 depending on how it’s done, according to the Association of State Floodplain Managers.
Now, council largely supports this requirement for new construction, but is bickering over applying the law to existing homes.
That’s noble, but no insurance company likely will allow people to rebuild — or probably even repair — a home sitting in the crosshairs of more flooding.
The good news is that, in the past four years of record flooding, only a dozen houses in Charleston have suffered more than 50 percent damage.
City Council is smart to question the details, and Mayor John Tecklenburg concedes there are some devils in them. But he doesn’t think council is resistant to solving flooding problems.
“In order to really fix flooding and drainage here in the city, we going to have to change some old habits,” the mayor says. “Yes, some of those decisions are going to be difficult. But in the end, this is all about common sense: We need to build higher and more responsibly where we can, stop building at all where we shouldn’t, and invest ... in proven infrastructure projects that will make a real difference.”
This really isn’t an option. If the city doesn’t get tougher, houses in the floodplain will continue to flood. Eventually, they won’t even be able to get insurance.
Perhaps the city could help people with FEMA programs to help with the costs, because these strategies will be burdensome for many. But relaxing standards or handing out variances won’t matter to insurance companies, FEMA or floodwaters.
The Atlantic doesn’t allow for variances.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.