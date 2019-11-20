As if anyone needed proof the Charleston County School Board is the worst job ever, Monday night provided ample evidence.

In the span of an evening, board members got cussed at by a West Ashley parent and watched a 10-year-old tear up at the prospect of his school closing.

Meanwhile, magnet school parents are on deck, waiting to take a swing at them just as soon as the county’s legislative delegation gets through smacking them around.

Of course, the board brought this on itself for proposing “mission critical” initiatives to broaden the number of kids eligible for admission to magnets and consolidate low-attendance schools to expand opportunities for rural and urban students.

Whether these are good ideas is debatable, but ultimately it doesn't matter. Anything the board tries is met with skepticism and overwhelming resistance.

And we wonder why nothing ever changes in our schools.

While the board mostly stuck to its guns Monday and combined West Ashley middle schools, or something, and agreed to consolidate three North Charleston schools within a few miles of each other, it backed off plans to close Minnie Hughes Elementary on Yonges Island.

Understandably, parents were upset by the prospect of losing their neighborhood school and having their children bused 13 miles away to Ellington Elementary. None of which excuses the threats to board members.

Fact is, Hughes is a good example of the inherent problems of South Carolina’s education bureaucracy. There are less than 200 students at Minnie Hughes, and about 350 at Ellington. As such, neither is eligible for much funding.

Together they would form an elementary large enough to receive more services, such as a respectable pupil-teacher ratio, full-time librarians, guidance counselors and art teachers. Separately, they get bigger classes and part-timers parachuting in.

But faced with protests and distraught 10-year-olds, the board backed down. For now.

Board member Cindy Bohn Coats, who opposed the closure from the start, says it’s not fair the state and county puts them in such a position. She’s absolutely right.

The way education funding works, Charleston County gets back about 34 cents for every tax dollar it collects — the rest is distributed to rural counties that don't have much of a tax base.

The state also stopped schools from collecting property taxes from residents after some complained they don’t have kids in schools. As if any business does.

On top of that, other governments offer many businesses that opportunity to pay fees in lieu of taxes, which don’t trickle down to 75 Calhoun. But when schools fail because they lack resources, and the district tries to stretch its budget through cost-cutting, the board takes the fall.

Some parents argue the district’s latest proposals are little more than rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. Perhaps. They complain the board isn't transparent and doesn't communicate its plans well, which also may be a fair criticism.

But education reform is complicated, there is no magic bullet, and the board does little more than talk, incessantly.

There are a lot of well-meaning professionals in the district, and on the board, but they can only do so much. The best teacher in the world can't overcome a lack of parental support.

Which should be more than, you know, yelling at the board. As they do that anytime there are any proposed changes, justified or not, to the status quo. Because that's working out so well.

Now, the legislative delegation is exploring ways to preempt any sweeping changes to magnet admissions. State Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, who’s met with school officials, says they mean well but can’t articulate exactly how these plans improve anything.

Good point. But all the district can do is tinker, and they can't even do that without incurring the wrath of half the county.

Stavrinakis says the district wouldn’t have this problem if it had public-support on its side. He’s right. Trouble is, there's seldom widespread support for any change in local schools.

And if you think the Minnie Hughes parents were aggressive, wait until the magnet parents show up next month.

Someone will cry, someone will cuss out the board, and yet another “mission critical” plan will likely be curtailed or derailed.

Then everyone can go back to asking why the school board doesn’t do anything to improve education.