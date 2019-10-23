So, now state lawmakers are worried about our roads.
The state Senate recently set up a panel to look for ways to hurry along interstate widening before all this congestion starts to hurt business and mires South Carolina in gridlock.
Starts?
That’s a noble goal, but there’s a slight problem. Major infrastructure improvements take years of planning, permitting, land acquisition and scheduling. And the Department of Transportation already has a dozen interstate projects underway.
Yet some of our worst stretches of highway — such as Interstate 26 through North Charleston and I-95 at the Georgia state line — are not only years away, they are years overdue.
Gee, if only someone had sounded the alarm earlier …
Oh, yeah, someone did. But the 1987 Legislature didn’t listen.
At the time, the Transportation Department asked state lawmakers for a 10-cent gas tax increase to keep up with road needs. The Legislature gave 'em a nickel ... and did little more for another three decades.
To avoid raising taxes, and angering their constituents, some lawmakers spent decades claiming the DOT was a cesspool of waste, fraud and abuse. Even as they siphoned money out of the agency, which was already spending 25 percent of its budget on debt service for projects it had to finance because, well, the General Assembly wouldn’t pay for them.
A 2016 Legislative Audit Council report — surprise — found no waste, fraud or abuse at DOT. Instead, auditors said the problem was that the agency's budget grew by only 12 percent between 2006 and 2015. Which was not enough to cover inflation, not to mention the cost of road projects, which rose by 34 percent during the decade.
By then, the DOT had a $40 billion backlog.
Finally, in 2017, the General Assembly agreed to a 12-cent gas tax increase, phased in over six years — you know, to ease the pain.
It was too little, too late. Now our past chickens in the Legislature have come home to roost.
South Carolina is responsible for 41,000 miles of roads — the fourth-largest system in the country. Even with the recent increases, the state’s gas tax ranks No. 42 nationwide.
The DOT has a 10-year plan to improve 140 miles of interstates across the state, replace nearly 500 failing bridges, double repaving and add 1,000 miles of safety features to existing roads. But it’s not enough to keep up with growth.
In fairness, few people anticipated the growth South Carolina has seen in recent years. Can’t blame the DOT, or even the politicians, for that one.
But for years, this state has deferred maintenance on public facilities, colleges and especially roads, all in the name of low taxes. You know, to attract business.
Trouble is, it worked, and South Carolina was completely unprepared.
There is no better example of this paralysis than the I-95 gateway where Georgia’s four lanes of interstate traffic is jammed into two lanes the second drivers see the “Welcome to South Carolina” sign.
The daily traffic count didn’t catch this chokepoint because, frankly, there’s a lot more traffic on other roads. But I-95 has become the perfect illustration of the problem: While other states have kept up with growth and improved their infrastructure, like Georgia, our politicians have taken pride in cheap gas.
Most lawmakers will tell you that DOT Secretary Christy Hall is a miracle worker, and they’re right. But there is only so much she can do here — even if she had more money from tolls, which some politicians are about to embrace.
Fact is, we can’t have every mile of road in the state under construction at once. It would make traffic even worse than it is now. So it’s going to be nearly impossible for South Carolina to catch up at this point, no matter what this Senate panel finds.
This is a rare instance that belies the old saying about how a lack of planning on your part doesn’t constitute an emergency on mine.
Truth is, poor planning on South Carolina officials’ part years ago has become our emergency. All for a legacy of the cheapest taxes, and gas, in the nation.
Which you will burn while sitting stuck in traffic on I-26 today.