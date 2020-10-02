While everybody’s been mad and suing the Isle of Palms over beach parking, Mayor Jimmy Carroll made a good point that’s gone ignored.
And it’s about much more than right-of-way parking.
“We have had unbridled growth in the tri-county area, and if you look at every new development, they all tout how close they are to the Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s and Folly Beach,” Carroll says. “There are three public beaches to handle all those people.”
Yep, what’s happening on the islands is just another symptom of over-development. We have a dozen or so miles of public beach in Charleston County, if you throw in Beachwalker Park on Kiawah, same as we had in 2000.
When there were a quarter-million fewer residents.
At the turn of the century, less than 550,000 people lived in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties. As David Slade reports, last summer the tri-county population surpassed 800,000.
That works out to about three-quarters the capacity of Williams-Brice Stadium for every mile of sand. Which is just about how it feels sometimes.
Many folks move here, at least in part, for the beaches. As the mayor says, you can’t blame ’em. But as someone else once said, call a place paradise, and it usually gets ruined.
We resemble that remark.
Old-timers here have long criticized local governments for their failure to plan for this. They’ve let developers throw up one subdivision after another without a commensurate amount of attention to infrastructure. Fair point, even if growth has outpaced the rosiest predictions.
That’s obvious, and not just on Highway 17. Anyone who’s lived here more than five minutes knows to avoid Folly Road on beach weekends. This parking mess was going to blow at some point — coronavirus or not.
Earlier this year, Isle of Palms, like Folly, restricted parking to discourage crowds because … pandemic. But in September, IOP City Council members voted to bar parking on Palm Boulevard’s inland right-of-way. That eliminated about 200 free parking spaces, which the state Department of Transportation promptly said they can’t do.
Council members cited safety concerns, but others called baloney. Some locals have long believed the island wanted to eliminate parking to thin the herd of day-trippers.
“We’re not being elitist — I hate that word,” Carroll says. “It’s not that we don’t want people to come to the beach. We just want to be smarter about how they get here.”
That’s the problem. There are only two ways onto IOP. When they get 12,000 visitors on a day, it paralyzes the entire island. Which isn’t only frustrating, it’s dangerous.
Late in the summer, CARTA launched a beach shuttle to carry folks between Mount Pleasant and IOP beaches. It didn’t do gangbusters, but the season was nearly over. Carroll wants Lowcountry officials to get together and solve this problem, since everyone contributes to it.
Of course, the real problem is Southerners — native and transplanted — aren’t overly fond of public transportation. But Jason Crowley of the Coastal Conservation League says something has to give.
“We can’t just keep widening our roads,” Crowley says. “We are going to have to invest in some sort of mass transit. For the beaches, maybe we should look at a regional ferry system — utilize our waterways. This is a quality of life concern and a challenge.”
Exactly. Truth is, IOP could add 1,000 parking spaces and the connector would still be jammed. Because the community has outgrown our beaches.
IOP officials say they provide more beach parking than the state requires and plan to ask the DOT to reconsider. Whether they prevail or not, free parking is increasingly a thing of the past. The island, like Folly, will start charging next summer.
Folks will get riled up again, but Carroll says the island can’t absorb the cost of providing police, fire, rescue and sanitation services to all those folks.
People will argue it’s their beach, and they have a right to it. That’s true. But the Grand Canyon belongs to all of us, and you still have to pay to get in.
There are no easy answers, so this debate will continue — maybe in court. But when folks are stuck on the IOP connector for an hour, they should remember there are a lot of folks to blame here — more than 250,000 of them.
Some of them probably in the next car.