When historians chronicle the 2020 War on Thanksgiving, they will note the conflict was started — appropriately enough — by a bunch of turkeys.
As the national death toll from COVID-19 surpassed a quarter-million, the second wave spiking with the cold weather, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested a cautious approach to the holidays.
The experts recommended limiting attendance at Thanksgiving gatherings, or even celebrating just this once only with members of their own household. A few warned it would be safer to visit with elderly or high-risk relatives via Zoom.
Mostly, they implied that folks who chose to gather in large numbers do so outside or — gasp — while wearing masks.
Thus began the battle. The naysayers cried, but freedom! On Twitter, talk radio and cable news, folks insinuated it was a socialist plot to take away our constitutional right to cheer on whichever football teams are going to beat the bejesus out of the Lions and Cowboys this year.
They noted that one cannot gnaw on a turkey leg through a mask, which are uncomfortable and annoying. To which New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy adroitly noted: “You know what’s really uncomfortable and annoying? When you die.”
Touché.
Officials at the White House — where you can’t sling a mail-in ballot without hitting someone infected with the coronavirus — said we must spend Thanksgiving with our elderly family members, because this could be their last one.
Which was perhaps the truest, and most unintentionally ironic, pronouncement ever made.
Some of this, no doubt, has been brought on by frustration and virus fatigue. Unfortunately, predictions that the coronavirus would disappear after the election didn’t pan out. In fact, it’s getting worse — more than 100,000 new cases per day of late.
Infectious disease experts this week estimated 3 million Americans currently have COVID-19 and are potentially contagious. Which would be worrisome anytime, but particularly just before one of the country’s busiest travel weeks.
States that scoffed at mask mandates and most safety precautions earlier this year now have overflowing hospitals and back-tracking politicians. Schools have been closed from New York to Georgia. A bipartisan coalition of Midwestern governors on Wednesday urged people simply not to travel this year for Thanksgiving, and the CDC followed suit Thursday.
South Carolina thus far has been spared the worst and is nowhere near the nation’s Top 10 virus hotspots. Let’s try to keep it that way. Here, infections are increasing at rates not seen since summer, well over 1,000 cases and double-digit deaths per day. Which is more than 500% higher than they were when Gov. Henry McMaster used emergency orders to prohibit large gatherings and issue home-or-work recommendations.
But some ignore such statistics. They’re just plain sick of this virus. As we all are. But too many have chosen willful ignorance over common sense (which, in retrospect, may not be so common).
It’s a small wonder there weren’t riots this week when Costco demanded maskless minions who claim a medical exemption (or other cockamamie excuses) must wear face shields before buying dressing in bulk.
Fortunately, most local governments have taken this just as seriously. Mount Pleasant and Summerville extended their mask ordinances through the holidays, although Horry County Council foolishly opted not to renew theirs … as their hospitals overflow with virus-riddled patients.
Even in the Lowcountry, where most folks have taken sensible precautions, many still opt to flout local mask ordinances. They declare they’ll take their chances, which would be fine if Darwinism was the only concern.
But what some people stubbornly refuse to acknowledge is that, even without knowing they carry the virus, they can infect others. As such, many health experts predict Thanksgiving will be one giant super-spreader event.
We can prevent that here by following the recommendations — suggestions, not infringements of constitutional rights — of health experts. Who, oddly enough, have been more correct in their pandemic predictions than pandering politicians.
Hopefully, the vaccines being developed now will rid us of this problem soon but, alas, not before the holidays. So please be safe this Thanksgiving, be respectful of others and try to avoid catching this dreadful virus … or passing it on to grandma.
After all, we’re going to need all our strength when we’re conscripted to fight in the annual War on Christmas.