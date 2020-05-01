A few years back, two self-styled survivalist state lawmakers were preparing for the pending collapse of society.

They had the idea to set up self-sufficient Upstate “community preparedness centers” where folks could weather any storm with ammo depots, reading materials, a coffee shop ... and tactical weapons training.

But they’ve since learned that man cannot live by AR-15s alone. They apparently can’t even go more than a month without a trip to the barber.

Those two South Carolina House members, Reps. Josiah Magnuson and Jonathon Hill, on Monday joined other Upstate lawmakers (and former Sen. Lee Bright) in urging Gov. Henry McMaster — who’s only weeks away from sporting a ponytail — to reopen South Carolina’s barbershops and hair salons.

They carried a petition with 46,000 shaggy signatures.

“I have confidence that people have the God-given ability and the minds to make better decisions than government can,” state Rep. Stewart Jones said. “This is ridiculous that these people have had their hands tied the way that they have.”

Oh, if the Founders had only included cosmetology in the Constitution.

Magnuson deemed this situation so dire, Jamie Lovegrove reports, that he was willing to break with President Donald Trump who said last week that it was too soon for neighboring Georgia to reopen close-contact service businesses such as salons and barbershops.

“My constituents are saying let’s reopen, so I represent them, not President Trump,” Magnuson said.

Because, you know, give me frosted tips or give me death.

We get it. Whatever your politics, everyone is ready for this to be over. It’s annoying, distressing and depressing. Most folks, however, would rather play it cautious when the downside is potentially an even longer period of sequestering down the road. Not to mention, you know, more deaths.

Especially when you’re talking about businesses that completely go against the tenets of social distancing.

But frustration has turned to protest, with the help of a little social media influencing. And no matter what some folks claim, most of these protesters are not, in fact, workers idled by the pandemic. They are simply folks who want others going back to work so they can resume eating good in the neighborhood Applebee’s.

A fair number of them also criticize governmental recommendations and businesses that require they wear face masks in stores and in public. One was recently seen carrying a sign with a line through a mask that proclaimed, “My body, my choice.”

Which is pretty ironic coming from the “pro-life” crowd.

Unfortunately, some of these people screaming about constitutional rights are really just demanding a return to convenience. There’s also a lot of plain old-fashioned vanity involved. This barbershop crisis is Example No. 1.

“I need a haircut” read a sign at one rally. At another, a woman complained to reporters that she really needed to get her roots done.

What’s amazing here is how many people lack the self-awareness and empathy to prevent them from saying such things out loud. Because it sounds just a tad selfish when more Americans already have died from the coronavirus than during 10 years of the Vietnam War.

That’s not “media hype,” it’s just fact.

Of course, some of these people think they know better than the rest of us. That’s a result of America’s other pandemic — the Dunning-Kruger effect. Which is a study that basically concluded some people are too dense to comprehend just how dense they are.

And that’s why we have people standing around in parks who confidently, and foolishly, declare they can navigate a pandemic better than an epidemiologist who’s been on the job since President Ronald Reagan put him there.

And, 60,000 deaths or not, these folks need their hair cut.

By midweek, the survivalists were back at it, calling for their House colleagues to override the governor’s executive order declaring a state of emergency. They said McMaster “clearly isn’t listening to the people.”

But even with all his new hair, the governor can hear them just fine. Fortunately, like most people, he takes his advice on extremely contagious, lethal viruses from experts … and not a bunch of hirsute hillbillies.