The early voting that South Carolina doesn’t call early voting began countywide on Monday, and it went pretty much as predicted.

About 1,400 people voted in-person absentee across West Ashley, North Charleston and Mount Pleasant, some of them no doubt surprised that — contrary to campaign baloney — neither Nancy Pelosi nor Maxine Waters appeared on local ballots. That turnout easily outperforms the first day of in-person absentee voting here for the 2014 midterms. And the Charleston County Election Commission has had more requests for mail-in absentee ballots than it received during the entire cycle four years ago.

What does this mean? Is this a rash of people upset by the policies of President Trump, or Republicans anxious to preserve their control over all three branches of government?

Probably a bit of both.

But lest anyone thinks this portends a coming wave — red, blue or purple — Joe Debney, executive director of the Election Commission, says Charleston voting has been trending upward for years. “It’s evident there’s increased participation,” Debney says. “But it’s kind of hard to show that a larger percentage of people are voting, because of the number of new voters moving into the county.”

In other words, this isn’t a wave yet. It’s just a swell. Either way, there’s no excuse to not vote.

No matter what the early local turnout suggests, all signs point to increased national interest in this year’s elections.

S.C. absentee ballot requests are running 50 percent higher than they were in 2014. More than 1,300 people have voted in Berkeley County; in Dorchester, about 1,000 have cast ballots.

Although early voting is just beginning in most states, more than 4 million people have already cast ballots for the Nov. 6 election. Florida accounts for nearly 20 percent of that total, largely because of a contested U.S. Senate race and a governor’s election with a Republican candidate who is doing his best Trump imitation. Polls show him trailing.

The draw here is the governor’s race and a series of congressional campaigns, all of which will go exactly as predicted — though the 1st Congressional District appears slightly more competitive than expected. But don’t hold your breath.

There are many other important contests that should draw people to the polls, however. The League of Women Voters is hosting a series of candidate forums, many of them focused on local school board races. “Straight ticket votes energized by the flood of political acrimony around this election will bypass the school boards unless voters take care to note the down-ballot races,” says Melinda Hamilton, president of the League of Women Voters of the Charleston Area.

That’s an important reminder. All politics is local, yet many people ignore the most local races. They’d be better off discounting the shameless, pre-packaged fear-mongering.

Sadly, the news today is filled with stories of officials around the country doing their best to limit voting.

Perhaps the most alarming example is in Georgia, where the GOP gubernatorial nominee (who, as the current secretary of state, runs the election) has been sued for holding up the registration of more than 50,000 voters who probably wouldn’t vote for him. Georgia has been purging voter rolls and has closed down 200 precincts in the past six years. It’s shameful. Anyone who attempts to limit voting is essentially sabotaging this country’s greatest freedom for political gain. Voter turnout is abysmal enough. It should be made easier, not harder.

Fortunately, South Carolina took the unusual tack of extending voter registration by 10 days earlier this month to help people whose hometowns were flooded during Florence. That’s encouraging.

We could probably get more people to the polls if the state dispensed with the reticence and called in-person absentee voting what it really is: early voting.

Debney says the real benefit of in-person absentee voting is convenience, and easing lines on election day — which can frustrate voters. He’s absolutely right.

Bottom line, enthusiasm is high on both sides right now. No one should take their rights for granted, or trust predictions of any coming wave. The only way to make a difference is to vote.

Now, if we could get these alleged smart TVs to figure out who has voted and spare them the insidious campaign ads.

Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.