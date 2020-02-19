Peter Zalka spent Tuesday at the Statehouse trying to convince lawmakers it’s a really bad idea to let just anyone carry a gun anywhere.

He was armed with the latest batch of South Carolina’s gun violence statistics, which are abysmal, and letters from mayors and police chiefs — including Charleston’s — that say “open carry” would make the state less safe.

Our legislators have heard these pleas repeatedly, but Zalka isn’t like most gun law activists. The chairman of the grassroots group Arm-in-Arm supports gun owners ... and does his best to recruit them to his cause.

“We constantly engage gun owners, talk to gun clubs — we want to build trust, and we listen,” Zalka says. “When people talk to each other, they often agree. We don’t want to put the Second Amendment in jeopardy. But this has zero to do with the Second Amendment. This is about responsible gun owners and keeping children and families safe from irresponsible gun practices.”

He’s right, there is a difference. It’s just difficult for some people to see that in an age when irony is dead.

Arm-in-Arm’s top concern these days is a pair of bills circulating in the General Assembly that would allow anyone, without a permit, to openly carry guns into grocery stores, in line at the ATM, to the beach ... pretty much anywhere except the Statehouse.

Upstate lawmakers have pushed this idea for years, although it is routinely ignored by less-nutty legislators. Most officials know this is a bad idea, particularly in a state tragically well-acquainted with mass shootings.

In fact, Arm-in-Arm formed shortly after nine people were gunned down in Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church. The group includes doctors, pastors, gun owners and others interested only in common sense. The group de-escalates this debate by not vilifying gun rights groups, and has a lot of fans among law enforcement.

But it hasn’t been able to persuade lawmakers to adopt even the most modest safeguards, such as background checks. Most politicians are loath to touch gun laws because of the perceived political power of the National Rifle Association and voters who misinterpret the Constitution, or think it’s still 1787.

State officials should listen, however, because polls routinely show broad, bipartisan support north of 80 percent for background checks on all gun sales, as well as completed background checks before sales (a law that would have prevented Dylann Roof from buying that gun).

Those supporters include 83 percent of the state’s gun owners.

Still, some lawmakers not only tout open carry, they want to gut South Carolina’s modest requirements for a concealed weapons permit — a process that isn’t onerous to anyone who knows the difference between a trigger and a safety.

Zalka says it’s wrong to assume gun owners support such careless proposals. Better than most, they know people who treat guns cavalierly clearly don’t have the proper respect for them. Which is obvious. It seems like barely a week passes without some fool dropping his pistol and accidentally shooting himself or someone else.

Police generally frown upon open carry because it would make their jobs much more dangerous. And Meghan Trezies, who founded Arm-in-Arm, says this is not only bad for business and tourism, it confuses people. Kids now have to go through active-shooter drills like past generations endured tornado drills.

What does it say to them, Trezies asks, if they are taught to run from guns ... yet some people walk around with one strapped to their hip — at a child’s eye level?

Earlier this week, the Giffords Gun Law Scorecard gave South Carolina an “F” for gun laws largely because the state ranks eighth nationally for gun homicides, fifth in domestic violence fatalities and 12th overall in the gun death rate. Gun violence is also the leading cause of death for children under 17 in the state.

Zalka fears those numbers would only rise with open carry and argues that common sense regulation is not a threat to the Second Amendment.

“South Carolina has a tradition of gun ownership, and we don’t want to change that,” Zalka says. “This is about keeping children and families safe.”

Hopefully, most lawmakers will continue to see the difference. They will let Upstate cowboys shoot off their mouths — and they’ll continue to quietly shoot down a monumentally bad idea.