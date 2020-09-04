Well, it didn’t take much to turn East Cooper into the Wild West.
This week, Mount Pleasant Town Council failed to renew its local mask ordinance, which required everyone to cover their face in grocery stores and other businesses. Because, you know, pandemic.
So now, South Carolina’s fourth-largest municipality is in a bind. Aside from the usual mask-less multitudes partying — and passing around the corona — at Shem Creek bars this weekend, which weren’t covered by the town’s original ordinance, Mount Pleasant faces the prospect of “patriots” trying to push their way into Publix without wearing a mask.
Unfortunately, it’s liable to get ugly before the town can fix this.
Mayor Will Haynie reports that local health care officials are furious, residents are ringing his phone off the hook in protest and store owners are worried. Because council made an illogical, dangerous decision.
“We have pulled the rug out from under local businesses,” Haynie says. “My barber tells me how hard it was to make customers wear a mask when he didn’t have the force of law behind him. ... It’s very obvious where public sentiment is on this.”
And if it’s not, the online petition the mayor is promoting will prove it.
Mayor Haynie has been one of the Lowcountry’s most conscientious, and consistently correct, public officials during this pandemic madness. Yet four council members — Brenda Corley, Gary Santos, Kathy Landing and Tom O’Rourke — ignored his recommendation and sided with a small group of anti-mask critics in the audience that included some people from out of town.
Those folks told council members this whole coronavirus thing is exaggerated. They repeated debunked disinformation such as, 1) asymptomatic people can’t spread the disease and 2) most of the more than 180,000 U.S. deaths attributed to COVID-19 don’t count because, well, those folks had other ailments.
Which is sort of like saying, when someone dies in a plane crash, “Yeah, but he had diabetes.”
This Mount Pleasant mess is a microcosm of our national problem. South Carolina’s own
COVID-19 numbers show that cities with mask ordinances have seen a steady decrease in the virus while areas without any rules continue to see a rise in cases.
But masks were turned into a political statement, and now some people want to downplay the severity of the pandemic because of politics. Others who doth protest too much simply don’t care enough about the health of others to be inconvenienced. Sad.
Even though Mount Pleasant is one of the most highly educated communities in the state, it is getting wagged around by conspiracy theorists and malcontents who don’t trust doctors but believe every meme they see on Facebook.
Next time they get sick, perhaps they should head to the nearest talk radio station ... since those folks know so much more than doctors.
As David Slade reports, Councilwoman Corley, who is also principal of Oceanside Collegiate Academy, said she didn’t want her students wearing masks because, “I’m not going to know if they are smiling, if they are upset, I’m not going to know who they are.”
On the upside, she probably won’t have to remember as many names seeing as how only about a quarter of local parents want to send their kids back into the classroom. Which should have been a clue to majority sentiment.
Haynie is working to get a new mask ordinance on next week’s Town Council agenda. A regular ordinance would likely pass, since a majority of council voted to extend the mask mandate. (The problem was they needed a super-majority for the emergency order and fell one vote short.)
But there are complications. A regular ordinance can’t be amended on first reading, and someone always wants to change something. It also requires another reading six business days after the first one.
Which means a lot of folks might be walking around Mount Pleasant mask-less for a couple of weeks. At their next meeting, council members will get better advice because, as Haynie says, “health care professionals are going to let (council) know they listened to the wrong crowd.”
Of course, that’s already obvious to anyone who knows the difference between a Facebook account and a medical degree.