In retrospect, maybe a parade wasn’t the best idea.
Over the weekend, dozens of Folly Beach residents cruised the island in decorated golf carts — ostensibly to raise money for local restaurants shuttered by the pandemic. It looked like quite the party on social media, and collected $3,000 for local eateries.
It also enraged some county residents and officials who say the barrier islands are having a bit too much fun keeping everyone off their streets ... and public beaches.
“Keeping closed taxpayer roads that lead to taxpayer renourished beaches and county parks — the unmitigated gall of these communities is staggering,” says County Councilman Brantley Moody. “If these towns wish to behave as private communities then I believe a majority of County Council would be fine with them funding all of their own infrastructure needs.”
Folly Beach officials, who didn’t authorize the parade, knew how it looked and quickly handed out citations to the organizers for violating rules against large crowds.
“Clearly the optics of the situation/behavior was not something they were taking into consideration and that is unfortunate and wrong on their part,” the city said in a statement.
True. Because if social distancing was the first casualty of that parade, you can bet the barricade on Folly Road will be the next.
Today, the Isle of Palms will remove its barricade from the IOP connector. Islanders worry about large gatherings of people potentially spreading the coronavirus and overtaxing the island’s limited police force, a legitimate concern. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office offered to help out, however, even before it was asked.
Still, IOP residents are hopping mad. But they should take note: City officials really had no choice.
On Monday, Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey threatened legal action against the Isle of Palms for keeping its beach and road to the island closed, and for refusing to allow people to pick up to-go orders at restaurants. The thinly veiled threat was delivered by a Charleston County sheriff’s deputy, just in case the letter wasn’t clear enough.
Fact is, most of County Council has been mad about these island roadblocks since they went up. Republicans complained about the islands’ lack of authority to make such bold moves, derisively noting the islands had finally found a way to make themselves gated communities. The Democrats were outraged that IOP restaurants wouldn’t serve off-islanders, which they considered a civil rights violation.
Because the Isle of Palms is reopening, but Folly Beach decided to keep its access restricted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the county’s ire has shifted. The county planned to open its Folly Beach County Park later this week, and the barricade complicates that. Summey says there will be repercussions, maybe even legal action.
“The governor said they have the right to determine access to the beach. They are cutting off access to their entire city — big difference,” Summey says. “They are closing roads that they don’t own, pave or maintain, and they’re cutting off access to our parks, which are owned by the taxpayers.”
In retaliation, council members are talking about cutting off accommodation taxes and reclaiming beach renourishment money from communities that go against their wishes — even though city officials say that may not be legal.
Folly Mayor Tim Goodwin says he understands everyone’s frustration, and sympathizes. He’d like to go to a movie or get a haircut, “but I’m not.” This has sort of been like a hurricane, he says, but a pandemic has a longer window where people can be harmed — and Folly is just trying to keep people safe.
Last time the beach was open, with social distancing rules in place, it didn’t go well.
Goodwin says for all the people complaining they can’t get to the beach, he has an equal number of residents grousing that they can’t make money with the island shut down.
“It’s going to get better,” Goodwin says. “If the politicians would just take a deep breath, this will pass. It’s all going to work out.”
Unless, of course, the expected parade of beachgoers on Isle of Palms this week turns into a full-blown corona circus.