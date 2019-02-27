Hicks column: Adjust expectations to minimal for SC education reform
State officials offered an update on the Legislature’s ambitious plan to improve schools last week, and it was … educational.
For tempering expectations.
Gov. Henry McMaster declared that education improvement starts this session, while schools Superintendent Molly Spearman said she liked most of the things proposed so far.
House Speaker Jay Lucas promised action within two weeks, although he admitted this is “a heavy lift.” And Senate Education Chairman Greg Hembree warned that “the status quo is hard to move” — but asked people to not panic.
If it seems those assurances rapidly spiraled downward, it’s probably because everyone was just trying to be realistic.
Although there is justified public demand for better schools, education reform is a complex problem. Not every fix is achievable through politics, no one can agree on what will work and there are myriad competing interests — often in direct conflict.
Some people want more state oversight; others less. Many believe schools need more resources, while some would just as soon issue vouchers and be done with it.
Skeptical teachers have criticized several elements of the primary reform package, and they are steering this debate. They’ve shown up at committee meetings to testify, protest and demand 10-percent raises.
Lawmakers aren’t going that far, because some say throwing money at this problem isn’t the answer. And it isn’t, exactly, but some of the things that need to be done will certainly be expensive.
That’s going to be a sticking point.
Every time lawmakers put out one fire, another starts. A rumor surfaced recently that Lucas’ massive, 84-page bill is pretty much the same legislation West Virginia’s General Assembly just tossed out.
The plans share some elements, that’s true, but West Virginia was focused more on addressing issues with teachers’ unions, and one of its more controversial elements was allowing two whole charter schools in the state.
That cow got out of South Carolina’s barn a long time ago.
It’s easy to see similarities, however. Some of South Carolina’s primary reform bill simply repackages old ideas from conservative think tanks — ideas that float from state to state. And although the plan doesn’t include vouchers, as West Virginia’s did, there’s a separate Senate bill for those.
There’s always a bill for vouchers.
Even some of the ideas specific to South Carolina’s problems have been around a while. Combining small and failing school districts has been an option here for years, one that has produced mixed results.
Other new ideas — the education tsar, a committee to coordinate improvements — are already in trouble. To some senators, those seem like little more than added levels of bureaucracy.
Here’s where the tempered expectations come in.
While the House has been moving at its usual lightning pace, the Senate Education Committee has been meticulously looking under the bill’s hood and throwing out parts left and right. Senators don’t care much for the coordinating Zero to Twenty Committee, and they immediately chucked the more stringent ethics rules for school board members.
Education reform has become a moving target and, bottom line, the House and Senate are slowly coming to very different conclusions. The House is ready to move, but it’d be surprising if the Senate even votes before mid-April. Senators plan to hold public hearings on the bill through the end of March.
As astute Statehouse observers note, there will be precious little time to reconcile what will likely be two very different bills. They’ll be lucky to agree on a percentage for teacher raises.
Don’t interpret that as lack of intent. Many lawmakers are desperate to improve education, they just can’t agree on how to get there. And that’s understandable because, as Spearman says, there’s not one magic bullet.
Honestly, doing nothing would be better than making things worse by dispensing miles of red tape that doesn’t improve student achievement. But politics may dictate that very outcome.
It’s hard to understand why some officials don’t sound more confident.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.
