The sign out front said All-Star Bowling Lanes, but it was the sign on the door that made it Orangeburg’s most infamous business.
It read “For Whites Only.”
As the rest of the country slowly accepted the Civil Rights Act in the 1960s, the Russell Street bowling alley stubbornly remained a defiant monument to segregation. And that would eventually get people killed.
Students at what is now South Carolina State University were protesting the bowling alley’s refusal to integrate on Feb. 8, 1968, when highway patrolmen began firing into the crowd, wounding dozens and killing three young men.
It was a national tragedy, but largely forgotten in what became one of America’s most violent years. Now, a local nonprofit plans to remind everyone about the town’s rich civil rights history, a time when Orangeburg was the state’s epicenter of social justice activism — an era that ended in violence.
The idea is to reconcile a country torn by divisive politics through education and conversation. And their Orangeburg National Center for Justice will be housed in that bowling alley.
The Center for Creative Partnerships recently acquired All-Star Bowling Lanes and some adjacent property, and plans to turn it into a complex for community meetings and reconciliation, as well as a museum and exhibition space.
“History is important and we have to remember it and learn from it,” says Ellen Zisholtz, president of the Center for Creative Partnerships. “We have to take that history and use what we learned from it to make the future better.”
Zisholtz, a curator, artist, professor and former museum director at S.C. State, has recruited an all-star lineup of civil rights leaders to help, including Davis Dennis Sr., a veteran of the Mississippi Freedom Summer; Millicent Brown, one of the first students to integrate Charleston schools; and Cleveland Sellers, an educator and, in the ’60’s, a leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
Sellers, who showed up late the night of the protest and was shot, ultimately went to prison for failing to disperse. He was the only person jailed in relation to the massacre, although he was later pardoned.
Civil rights photographer Cecil Williams, who as a teenager chronicled the plight of plaintiffs in the Briggs v. Elliott lawsuit, is chairman of the Center’s board — and a witness to this history.
Williams was taking photos at the bowling alley on Feb. 6, 1968, when students marched out front demanding to be let in. After a window pane was broken, Williams said he and the protesters began running as police officers started swinging their nightsticks. “That was really the beginning of the incident that became the Orangeburg Massacre,” Williams says.
In their book, “The Orangeburg Massacre,” Jack Bass and Jack Nelson report that the bowling alley’s owner refused all overtures from the community to admit African Americans … even when they asked to use the lanes just one night a week.
He maintained the Civil Rights Act didn’t apply to his business and feared integration would cost him white customers. But he eventually took down the “whites only” sign and replaced it with another declaring the alley a private club.
Within a week of the massacre, the bowling alley was ordered to allow African Americans to bowl. Bass and Nelson say the owner never reported any trouble, only higher profits.
Williams says the bowling alley — which has been on the National Register of Historic Places for nearly 25 years — remains an iconic site in his hometown for all the wrong reasons. Zisholtz and the Center have long wanted to make it a museum.
An anonymous donor helped the Center acquire the bowling alley, and some of the surrounding property was donated. The city and county have even helped. Structural engineers say the building is sound, but needs a new roof.
All-Star Bowling Lanes (later All-Star Triangle Bowling Alley) is the perfect place to provide perspective to the civil rights era. Although it remained open until 2007, inside it looks almost exactly as it did in the 1960s. Even the lanes still work.
So, one of South Carolina’s last holdouts to integration will become a frozen-in-time monument to equality — and even allow visitors to bowl in the first Civil Rights Bowling Lanes.
Which is all anyone ever wanted in the first place.