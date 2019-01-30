So you’ve decided to run for president in South Carolina’s Democratic primary.
Take a number, please.
Due to the high volume of candidates in our state and early interest in the first-in-the-South primary, we are currently experiencing a significant wait for face-time with voters. We apologize for the inconvenience.
In the past few months, more than a half-dozen potential Democrats hoping to mount a 2020 challenge to President Trump (or Pence, depending how this Russia thing goes) have been making the rounds in South Carolina.
Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders were at the MLK Day rally in Columbia, Kamala Harris attended the Alpha Kappa Alpha gala, and Joe Biden was in Mount Pleasant.
Sources say Beto O’Rourke was recently spotted, too ... at the Chuck E. Cheese on Sam Rittenberg.
Democrats may find campaigning in South Carolina is difficult ... for Democrats. And since it’s obvious none of y’all are from around here, there are certain rules of etiquette required — bases you must touch and places you should avoid.
To help make your campaign experience more pleasant and successful, here are a few tips for campaigning as a Democrat in South Carolina.
- Use the word “bipartisan” as often as possible. For instance, “When it comes to nuclear holocaust, I support a bipartisan solution.” This is the only way to get some “independent” South Carolina voters to support a Democrat.
- You must attend the Blue Palmetto Dinner, the Dems’ annual spring bash. This event was previously known as the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner but Democrats realized Thomas Jefferson was a little too friendly with some of his slaves ... and Jackson was a little too mean to some of Elizabeth Warren’s ancestors.
- Come to the state hungry, and be prepared to eat okra and boiled peanuts. You must attend at least one oyster roast to be considered viable. If you don’t know how to shuck an oyster while standing around a plywood table, please move on to Super Tuesday states.
- If someone asks what kind of barbecue you like best, please note this is a trap. In the Lowcountry, most people prefer mustard-based sauce. Other regions prefer vinegar- or ketchup-based sauce.
- The only appropriate answer is the generic, “South Carolina barbecue, of course.” You can be more specific and say “Rodney Scott’s” — just don’t say “Maurice Bessinger’s.”
- Contrary to popular opinion, not all of the state’s Democratic primary voters are black. Still, you must attend services in some African-American churches if you expect to win any votes. In Charleston, Morris Brown AME is a must-stop ... but don’t forget to pay respects at Emanuel AME.
- Finding white Democratic voters is more difficult, but start with a map of the state’s numerous microbreweries (this worked wonders for Congressman Joe Cunningham).
- Apparently, South Carolina Democrats drink a lot — which other Dems understand once they spend a few days here.
- Although South Carolina is technically 40-45 percent Democratic, they tend to live in packs. Careful planning can avoid wasted time.
- Most anywhere in Charleston County is OK for Dems (except perhaps Mount Pleasant), as are Rock Hill and Orangeburg. When campaigning in Columbia, stick to Richland County areas of the capital.
- Trust us, you haven’t lost anything in Lexington County ... except any election in which your name appeared on the ballot.
- If all else fails, recite this acronym: WWJCD. It means “What would Jim Clyburn do?”
Finally, and this is most important, do not attempt to campaign in South Carolina like a Republican. The state is much more GOP friendly, and trying to follow their traditional routes could have disastrous consequences.
When you speak at the Statehouse, be sure to stand on the side with the statue of George Washington. Otherwise, you will be photographed with Strom Thurmond’s statue in the background — and other Dems will use it against you.
If you are extremely liberal, or have been given a nickname by President Trump, skip the traditional visit to The Citadel. Instead, plan a private meeting with the military college’s Young Democrats.
A booth at the Waffle House will suffice.
And when you inevitably wind up in Greenville, stick to the city’s wonderful downtown area. Don’t stray into Travelers Rest or, heaven forbid, Bob Jones University.
They don’t let those kids dance, much less vote Democratic.
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.
