Hicks column: A message from space that should be remembered, and followed, today
It was a Christmas present the entire world needed.
Fifty years ago, 1968 was drawing to a merciful close — and few would be sorry to see it end.
It had begun with the Tet Offensive and Orangeburg Massacre, followed by the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy.
Czechoslovakia was invaded, a Soviet submarine sank with nearly 100 men aboard and there were riots at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The whole world seemed to be falling apart.
Then, three men showed us just how fragile it all really is.
On Christmas Eve 1968, the crew of Apollo 8 broadcast a message of peace and hope back to Earth, reading from Genesis to mark the human race’s first voyage to another celestial body.
Their photo of the Earthrise, taken by astronaut Bill Anders, became an iconic image that not only sparked the Earth Day movement but showed everyone what a beautiful, isolated and rare place our planet is. In the incalculable expanse of space, it is a lonely paradise.
That image reminded us that, no matter what our differences, we have far more common interests that should unite us.
On the 50th anniversary of that historic spaceflight, the message remains just as relevant, and perhaps even more important.
An inspired gamble
The space race did not begin as an international Kum Ba Yah.
From the start, it was a Cold War competition for technological superiority. And from the moment President John F. Kennedy vowed to put a man on the moon before the decade’s end, NASA was racing the clock as much as the Soviets.
There had been casualties. The launchpad fire that killed the Apollo 1 crew was a tragic setback that wounded the country’s morale and threatened Kennedy’s timeline. A year later, the Saturn V rockets were still dangerously unpredictable and the lunar excursion modules weren’t ready.
So it was a monumental surprise when NASA decided in August 1968 that they would attempt the first manned spaceflight to the moon over Christmas.
But it was an inspired idea.
The entire world watched the news as Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Anders drifted out of contact and became the first humans to see the far side of the moon. When they emerged, they broadcast images of a cold, gray and dusty world — and our own, from a distance of 230,000 miles.
“The vast loneliness up here of the moon is awe-inspiring, and it makes you realize just what you have back there on Earth,” Lovell said. “The Earth from here is a grand oasis in the big vastness of space.”
He was not trying to be political, just poetic, per orders from Houston. But Lovell’s message resonated with the 1 billion people listening around the world.
It was a perfect Christmas message.
Good tidings from space
Apollo 8 returned to Earth on Dec. 27, just in time for the year’s end.
For those who don’t remember those days, local connections abound.
Charleston native Bob Coggins was one of the divers who recovered the capsule, and you can read Bo Petersen’s profile of him in today’s Post and Courier.
The spacecraft was plucked from the Pacific by our own USS Yorktown, little more than a year before the ship was decommissioned. Patriots Point has an Apollo 8 exhibit on board the aircraft carrier, complete with some of the recovery equipment used that day — and a replica of the command module, complete with video recorded during the mission.
For the anniversary, Lovell recreated the crew’s reading from Genesis in a video for Patriots Point. It is a great tribute.
Apollo 8 was one of the — if not the — most important missions of the space age, but it is remembered as much today for that message broadcast from 60 nautical miles above the surface of the moon. It ended what was an otherwise horrible year on a high note.
Borman’s most cherished memory of the mission was a postcard the crew received shortly after their return. It read: “Thank you, Apollo 8. You saved 1968.”
As this holiday season marks the anniversary of that milestone, it would do everyone a world of good to remember the message of Apollo 8 and Frank Borman’s closing wish in that Christmas Eve broadcast from lunar orbit.
“And from the crew of Apollo 8, we close with good night, good luck, a merry Christmas and God bless all of you, all of you on the good Earth.”
Reach Brian Hicks at bhicks@postandcourier.com.