So, South Carolina is one of three states that’s earned an “F” in social distancing.
We should demand a recount, or something, because Florida got a C-minus.
This is according to Unacast, a company that analyzes cellphone tracking data. Ours apparently shows that many people here have been on the move constantly during the alleged lockdown, just like our restless kin in Georgia and Alabama. And it suggests the coming efforts to flatten the coronavirus curve could put the “F” in frustrating.
This week, Gov. Henry McMaster announced the state will test at least 110,000 people per month through the end of June. At the same time, the Department of Health and Environmental Control will try to stem the spread of the coronavirus with contact tracing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
What, you may ask, is contact tracing?
Well, for a bunch of social distancing flunkies, it’s going to be an adventure.
Contact tracing is an effort to find everyone that an infected person has come into contact with and persuade them to self-quarantine for 14 days. Good luck with that, because in all likelihood it will often go something like this:
DHEC: Hi, Joe Citizen. I’m calling from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to inform you that you’ve been in contact with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19.
Joe: Who was it — that Natalie down at the 7-Eleven? I thought she was coughing when I went to get some scratchers.
DHEC: Sir, we don’t reveal the identity of the person to protect those individuals’ privacy. We are only authorized to tell you that you have been exposed to the virus. To help us track the coronavirus, we’d like to ask how many people — outside of those living in your household — you’ve been in contact with since Tuesday, May 5.
Joe: I haven’t been anywhere. Except Harris Teeter and the Publix. And McDonald’s. I stopped there on the way to the beach Wednesday morning. Oh, and the CVS for some aloe after I got burned out at the Isle of Palms.
DHEC: That sounds like you have come into contact with a lot of people. Do you have any of their names, or at least the times you were at those places, so we can track exposures?
Joe: I can’t remember exactly. It’s hard to keep up in times like these.
DHEC: Yes sir, we understand. The bottom line is we would ask that you self-quarantine in your home for 14 days to ensure you don’t spread the virus any further.
Joe: Two more weeks, are you crazy? I’m running low on supplies and have places to go.
DHEC: Sir, it would really be better if you could stay home. We could talk to your employer if that would help. If it’s not possible, could you at least commit to wearing a face mask in public? That will significantly cut down on the chance that you pass the virus on to someone else.
Joe: A mask — are you kidding? I canceled my Costco membership because they wouldn’t let me in the store without one. And the government sure can’t tell me what to do with my body. Now I have to go, I’m late for a protest at Planned Parenthood.
DHEC: Hypocrisy much?
Joe: What?
DHEC: Nothing. Sir, it would really help everyone in South Carolina if you could isolate yourself for a couple of weeks.
Joe: But I’m not even sick.
DHEC: Yes, well, a person can carry the COVID-19 virus without ever developing symptoms and can pass it along to others who, in turn, can unknowingly contaminate even more people. Wearing a mask, or self-quarantining, is a courtesy to everyone who would prefer not to gamble with their health.
Joe: Tell them to stay home then. I hear the governor has liberated Applebee’s.