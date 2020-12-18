Before the next march on City Hall, we need to get one thing straight.
Are we madder at Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin — the one with the potty mouth and questionable judgment — or Councilmen Robert Mitchell, Keith Waring and William Dudley Gregorie?
Because earlier this week, it was kind of hard to tell.
In news conferences and online petitions and at City Council’s Zoom meeting Tuesday, folks have repeatedly demanded that Griffin resign from council for palling around with “hate groups.”
But some of those condemning Griffin have been just about as critical of City Council’s three African American members for … well, that’s not entirely clear. People who called into the council meeting said they were “hugely disappointed” in their response to Griffin’s antics, claimed “silence is complicity” and threatened to vote them out of office.
On social media, of course, it’s been even worse.
“I don’t think you have the foggiest idea what Keith, Mitchell and I are going through with this issue right now,” Gregorie told his colleagues. “You have no idea.”
He’s right. It’s been pretty bad, and that’s a shame — because they don’t deserve this.
All this started after Griffin’s photo appeared on advertisements for a Dec. 5 downtown rally and “airing of grievances” (like Festivus on “Seinfeld”) by a group of local internet agitators claiming the mantle of the tea partyers. Their goal: to make Mayor John Tecklenburg resign.
Griffin wisely didn’t show up for his advertised “special address,” but unfortunately for him — and the city — a gang of Proud Boys did. Soon, the councilman was accused of endorsing a hate group.
Eventually, Griffin apologized and denounced the rally’s organizers and the Proud Boys. In retaliation, his “friends” released an audio recording that contradicted his claim that he wasn’t initially privy to their full agenda … and included him calling his colleagues vile names and suggesting he’d like to slug them.
He also praised the group’s manifesto, which contained a warped — if not outright racist — depiction of the city’s Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation commission. Which Griffin sat on, at least until Gregorie (who’s accused of doing nothing) kicked him off.
Griffin’s made many mistakes, some of which he’s conceded, and continues to make more. After his apology at Tuesday’s meeting, Griffin later got defensive and threatened legal action if his colleagues adopted a “code of conduct” aimed at him.
That’s not quite contrite, but it’s in character. Griffin has been all over the place lately: He’s not running for reelection, he wants West Ashley to secede, now he plans to run again next year. It’s been a bit of a train wreck.
Some of Griffin’s friends warned him not to get cozy with those social media malcontents, and they were right. If those guys were secretly taping his calls, Griffin should realize they were never his friends.
But, although he called the rally organizers “good people” at one point, there’s no evidence that he knew the group included any Proud Boys. That may seem like semantics, but it’s probably why more of his colleagues haven’t condemned him loudly enough to suit their critics.
They haven’t been silent, however. Mitchell said Griffin made a big mistake, and told him so publicly. Gregorie kicked him off a high-profile commission. And Waring has pointed out repeatedly that council doesn’t have the ability to oust a member; only the governor can do that — and only under specific circumstances, which doesn’t include associating with knuckleheads.
“I think it’s unfair … to have African American leaders say ‘I’m ashamed of you, Keith Waring, because you won’t vote to remove Councilman Griffin from City Council’ when those leaders know we don’t have the right — the power, if you will — to do that,” Waring said. “And the younger people in the community are looking at those leaders and say, ‘Yeah, those three African Americans up there on council, we’re ashamed of them.’”
That’s unfortunate, because these councilmen have been in the trenches of this battle longer than some of their critics have been alive. And that’s the real issue. This isn’t a racial quarrel, it’s a generational difference in tactics.
Besides, they realize that, at least for another year, they have to work with the guy.
A few weeks ago, former President Barack Obama drew friendly fire when he said divisive rhetoric like “defund the police” didn’t help the cause. He was right. Now, Gregorie, Mitchell and Waring are under similar fire simply for avoiding lighting matches next to an unstable powder keg.
That’s not complicity, that’s just common sense.