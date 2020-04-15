Carnival’s Sunshine sailed into the harbor late Saturday afternoon, reminding everyone that — yes — it’s still here.
But some locals hope it won’t be for very much longer.
The Sunshine has been docked at Columbus Street since the coronavirus shut down the cruise ship industry a month ago, save for the occasional trip offshore to dump “gray water.” And now David Wren reports that Carnival will not resume operations until at least June 27.
You have to wonder who’ll even show up for a sail, given our newfound aversion to gathering in proximity to three people … much less 3,000. Social distancing is pretty much the opposite of a vacation at sea, and some cruise ship opponents are optimistic that will mean a little less Sunshine — the Carnival variety, anyway — here in the near future.
The Preservation Society of Charleston noted this week that, “there has been a tremendous increase in global press coverage surrounding the cruise industry’s impacts on public health, providing a unique opportunity for Charleston to compare notes with our sister port cities. ... The Preservation Society feels this is the right time for the community to take a step back and reassess the role we want cruise to play in Charleston’s future.”
You know, because there were multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 on cruise ships around the globe before the industry dropped anchor.
In fairness, there were a lot of outbreaks everywhere, but a highly contagious virus is particularly troublesome in a confined space — like a floating resort.
Of course, many downtown residents have been ready to throw Carnival a permanent going away party for years. Some of their concerns are quite valid, particularly those concerning potential pollution. But a few of the gripes are just about the number of tourists and, honestly, cruisers represent a minuscule percentage of Charleston’s out-of-town visitors.
Even if it doesn't feel that way when a few thousand of them show up on East Bay Street at once.
The good news for the cruise control crowd is that 2020 has looked particularly bleak for fun ships. Business is shut down and there are real questions as to what the future holds for the industry. And, unlike many of the nation’s big companies, they aren’t eligible for bailout money.
Last month, President Trump said “We can’t let the cruise lines go out of business” … but, sure we can.
Most cruise ships that operate out of American ports incorporate in other countries to avoid corporate taxes or U.S. regulations. Carnival, for instance, is nominally headquartered in Panama even though it has corporate offices in Miami.
Seeing as how they aren’t “our” companies, we shouldn’t be responsible for their fiscal well-being (or any company’s, if this were truly a capitalist country). Congress wrote language in the last stimulus package to address this specifically, in fact.
There’s a Shakespearean term for this in maritime circles: Hoisted with their own petard.
But don’t start working on those bon voyage banners just yet. Because, as unbelievable as it might seem, various reports say cruise ship bookings for 2021 are actually up. The Los Angeles Times cites a 9 percent increase in reservations, and others venture even higher.
Some of that's folks simply rebooking canceled cruises. But, despite all this recent troubles, three out of four people took vouchers for future cruises instead of a refund.
And the cruise lines have been aggressively marketing themselves in recent weeks, offering the pent-up public deals of less than $50 per passenger per day.
Great idea. What could possibly go wrong?
So, downtown folks need not get too hopeful. The Preservation Society is right, this is the perfect time to talk about the future role of cruise ships in Charleston.
Trouble is, the community doesn’t have a say, or even a voice. City officials have no power to regulate, or even tax, cruise ships, and the State Ports Authority counts this “maritime commerce” as 5 percent of its business. And the port doesn’t let anything get in the way of business.
So thanks to commerce and sunny optimism (or Darwinism), the Sunshine probably will be sailing in and out of the harbor for the foreseeable future.
The only good news is that, if they want a bailout, they’ll have to bring their own bucket.