It all happened so fast.
The man heard his daughter scream, ran to her bedroom and came face-to-face with a parent’s worst nightmare. A burglar had come in through the window and was trying to sexually assault his 13-year-old child.
The man lunged.
It wasn’t entirely a fair fight. The intruder was 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds — big enough to inflict serious injuries. Which he did. But the father fought back hard enough and long enough for his daughter to escape and call for help.
That’s a heroic story. This is an amazing one: With no clues save for a drop of blood, Charleston police identified, tracked down and arrested a suspect within two days. Before he had time to potentially find a new victim.
Police officers see so many horrible things that hardly anything surprises them. But even they were rattled by this case. Because no matter what you see on TV, this just does not happen.
“This was exceedingly rare,” says Detective William Crockett, lead investigator on the case. “Statistically, burglaries to residences happen during the day — not at night, when people are home. It’s the stuff of nightmares.”
In 30 years of law enforcement, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds says he can count on one hand the number of times he’s seen such a crime. And he’s justifiably proud of how his department handled this one.
Patrol officers got the call — burglary in progress at a James Island residence — shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, March 12. They arrived within a minute, but the intruder had just fled. The victims could offer only a vague description; it wasn’t anyone they knew.
Detectives were called in, the victims were sent to the hospital, and by daylight, crime scene technicians were going through the home. They eventually found blood, and determined it was from their suspect.
Capt. Andre Jenkins, commander of Charleston Police’s Special Investigations Unit, recognized that DNA was about the only chance of finding this guy. But SLED’s crime lab is famously, hopelessly backed up.
SLED handles lab work for law enforcement agencies across South Carolina, and there’s normally a long waiting list for DNA services. Jenkins called anyway, explained the clear and present danger and said he needed an ID … quick.
“There was the possibility this guy could strike again,” Jenkins says. “And when word spread through the community, we knew it would cause people to worry.”
SLED told The Post and Courier’s Fleming Smith it allowed Charleston police to cut in line because this was a violent crime against a minor, and the suspect was on the loose.
So a Charleston detective was driving the blood sample to Columbia by midday Friday. And by Saturday, SLED had a match. The DNA belonged to Travis Jason Brown, a man with a rap sheet that includes arrests for drugs, robbery, sexual assault and domestic violence.
He was out on bail in connection with some of those charges.
Cops came in on their day off, worked overtime and found the guy within 24 hours. He was arrested before sundown Sunday. Crockett says that’s a testament to the work of everyone involved — patrol officers, crime scene techs, Capt. Jenkins, U.S. marshals and SLED.
“We’d love to have the ability to do that with every case,” Crockett says. “Once we get our lab online, we can have swifter justice.”
He’s referring to the city’s $12.4 million forensics lab, which opens later this month. Chief Reynolds says Charleston having its own lab will eventually allow local DNA testing, and that will speed up the processing of rape kits and evidence connected to myriad crimes.
This case shows just how important that is.
SLED gets more requests for lab work than it can handle in a year, and the backlog snowballs — that’s the sad reality of finite resources. “This lab will help with our effectiveness,” Reynolds says. “Everyone has finite resources, and it’s always prioritizing.”
The priority has to be getting active threats off the street, and Charleston police showed us this past week how efficiently they can do that with the proper tools. The lab already looks like a wise investment.
Crockett has been talking to the family daily, and reports that they’re recovering. “The girl is in great spirits — doing far better than I would be. Dad is doing well. It had the capacity to be very bad for him.”
Instead the man fought to protect his family, and Jenkins says that puts this in perspective for the officers he works with.
It’s exactly what they do.