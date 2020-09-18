It’s been lost amid the pandemic and this presidential election, but Charleston County is asking voters to make a major investment in affordable housing.
The idea couldn’t be more timely, as many locals can attest, it’s getting kind of pricey to live in paradise.
In the past decade, Charleston County home prices have gone up 25% and the average rent has risen by 50% while median income has increased by only 12%.
More than 50,000 households in the county, about a third, pay more than 30% of their income just to keep a roof overhead. Even if those people wanted to downsize and cut costs, there aren’t enough cheap apartments or low-priced houses out there to accommodate 10% of them.
At the rate the population is growing, the problem is only going to get worse.
So, last month County Council unanimously voted to put two referendums on the November ballot. The first question asks voters if they want to raise property taxes slightly ($8 a year per $100,000 of value) for a housing trust fund; the second would allow council to issue $130 million in bonds for the fund over the next 20 years.
A Charleston Forum poll suggests the idea is popular, but there’s one hitch: This is going to require a leap of faith as the county doesn’t have a specific plan.
That doesn’t mean the county is unprepared. A housing task force, which included real estate professionals, local developers, bankers, homelessness experts and the Charleston Area Justice Ministry, developed a set of detailed recommendations for County Council last year.
The task force suggested a property tax increase to fund their plans, but council opted to ask the voters, and Councilman Vic Rawl, who started all this in 2017, says there’s a reason for that.
“The politics of something like that could take months of arguing over who’s in charge of what and how the revenue is divided up, so instead of going through dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s, we decided to see if the voters want to spend the money first,” Rawl says. “It’s not like we’re at ground zero. We have plans, just nothing set in stone.”
County officials say if the measures pass, they’ll take bids for an organization with experience in affordable housing to develop a program based on the task force’s ideas and programs that work in other communities.
That most likely means some mixture of low-interest loans for folks who make less than 120% of the local median income and subsidizing affordable and workforce housing construction around the county. Most of it close to jobs and public transportation.
The scope of the county’s affordable housing program will be decided by voters. If voters approve only the first question, the county would have about $8 million a year to spend. The second would see the county make a bigger investment upfront to jump-start a larger, regional program.
Rawl says this is important because studies show the biggest impediments to landing companies that provide high-paying jobs are education, transportation and housing costs.
Since the county is building roads as fast as it can fund them, and the schools are their own thing, Rawl decided the county should focus on housing.
Trouble is, it’s hard to garner attention in the circus that is America 2020. And it doesn’t help that there’s no organized campaign promoting the referendums yet. But Rawl believes voters will go along. Charleston city residents approved an affordable housing plan a few years back and, in recent years, county residents have overwhelmingly supported spending measures for new libraries and road projects.
Difference is, all those projects had specifics attached to the ballot. But Rawl says that technicality probably won’t affect the vote.
By ordinance, the money could not be used for anything other than affordable housing. Although this is a complicated issue, most county officials expect to get deep into the affordable housing business by next year.
Because there are few people around here who don’t recognize that housing costs have cast a bit of a pall on paradise.