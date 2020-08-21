It’d be hard to blame Quentin Williams if his outlook was somewhat less than positive.
He’s caught in a late afternoon thunderstorm, not to mention this terrible year, and his mission in life is improving relations between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Which is, yeah, only the second-biggest problem plaguing this country in 2020.
But on Wednesday afternoon, Williams — a former FBI agent and prosecutor, lawyer and author, founder and leader of the nonprofit Dedication to Community — was his usual hopeful self, perhaps even more so.
“I am so excited about the opportunity for change,” he said. “I’m optimistic for the future.”
Williams had just finished his third straight day of training with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, which brought him in this week to teach its personnel how to build trust and better relations with the community. He finishes his course with the last of the sheriff’s sworn officers today.
“They’re addressing racial, societal and cultural issues, and the response is absolutely positive,” Williams says. “They want change.”
For years, Williams has trained law enforcement — locally and nationwide — to avoid implicit bias, increase cultural awareness and improve de-escalation practices. This is something different, a response to the unrest that swept the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis cop.
A week to the day after Floyd’s death, Williams’ phone began ringing nonstop — CEOs, community leaders, sports teams. Friends and people he’d never heard of were calling, all with the same question: What do we do?
In some ways the story was nothing new to Williams, who wrote “A Survival Guide: How Not To Get Killed By The Police.” But he believes Floyd’s death was a tipping point for the nation, and Williams has a theory about that.
“Eight minutes and 46 seconds is a long time,” he says. “The Walter Scott shooting was barbaric, but it was over quickly. The Floyd video was playing on a loop, and people were at home because of the pandemic, and had time to watch. The indifference on the face of the perpetrator — I refuse to say his name — and the callousness was too much. And when George Floyd called out for his mother, that did it.”
The Charlotte-based Dedication to Community developed a new training program, one focused on the void between law enforcement and their communities. The state of Connecticut has already asked Williams to train every one of its officers. By the end of next year, Dedication to Community expects to put every officer in 10 states through its course.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has worked with Williams for years. Given the national climate, he says some expected to hear “you’re racist, and the whole industry is racist,” but that’s not what this is about.
It’s about training police to empathize with various groups of people, to understand the historical and societal issues that drive relations with the police. Williams understands that well, because he’s seen it from both sides.
In fact, he was once detained by police for hours because someone reported a black man on the street with a gun … and local cops wouldn’t concede his FBI badge was real until they got confirmation from his supervisor.
Williams says the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, like a growing number of law enforcement agencies, take this training seriously. They want better relations in the community, because they realize that only makes people safer — and makes their jobs easier.
“It applies real life scenarios from former law enforcement officers that emphasize the importance of building relationships with the community,” Sheriff Al Cannon says. “Quentin opens up a discussion about the challenges of keeping those relationships strong during today’s times.”
In the past decade, Dedication to Community’s anti-bias training has gained such a reputation that Williams now teaches at the FBI Academy. That won’t change, but this training for local police departments is, Williams says, exactly the sort of reconciliation the country needs at this moment.
“This has really struck a chord,” he says. “It’s the most satisfying thing I’ve done in my professional life.”
Williams believes this will save lives, which is what policing is really all about. And that’s why he’s optimistic.