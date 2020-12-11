Charleston County has had a busy month.
It opened a long-planned recycling center and began construction on a new Rivers Avenue social services hub. County Council agreed to sell that infernal Naval Hospital and will soon unload nearly $50 million worth of downtown Charleston property, putting it back on the tax rolls.
Each of those accomplishments could be punctuated with the same word: finally. Because most of those projects have been, at one point or another, monumental pains in the anteroom.
In January, council Chairman Elliott Summey said this was the year the county settled all family business. And despite an unscheduled pandemic, it did resolve several lingering issues.
And all the new ones will be someone else’s problem.
On Thursday, Summey presides over his last meeting. After 12 years on County Council — four as chairman — the sometimes-controversial, ever-quotable Summey is stepping down.
“We got some things done for people, even if some didn’t like the way I did it,” Summey says. “I have no regrets. My kids wanted out, my wife wanted out, I wanted out. The chairmanship is a full-time job — if you do it correctly.”
He’s right. The County Council chairman pretty much runs the county, and the only two people who’ve done that in the past five years — Summey and Vic Rawl — are both leaving at the month’s end.
That raises questions about the future of county government. The first: What will be the priorities of the new County Council? Summey and Rawl have some thoughts.
The bus rapid transit line that will run between Ladson and Charleston is key to several projects, and council will have to keep it on track better than it did with the recycling facility. The sale of the Naval Hospital hinged on a nearby bus stop and CARTA transfer center. The consolidated center for county social services, across the street from the hospital, works only if it’s easy for folks to get to.
“We are depending on that to improve CARTA’s ridership and get some cars off the road,” Rawl says. “And we still have to get more affordable and workforce housing built near the bus line.”
Affordable housing will also loom large on the agenda, and could become the next source of contention. After failing to get support for an affordable housing initiative in November, some council members want to take a more detailed plan back to voters in two years. Others suggest just raising taxes and pushing forward.
Summey says the county has to improve the intersection of Savannah Highway and Main Road while fending off the expected lawsuits designed to delay or scuttle the completion of I-526. And council has to work with a new sheriff to ensure Johns Island can handle traffic from the PGA Championship on Kiawah in May.
Longtime county attorney Joe Dawson is leaving for a federal judgeship, and Summey and Rawl fear council will struggle to find a replacement to advise them ... and who they can trust. Given its track record on administrators, that could be a problem.
How well the new council deals with any of this depends on its first decision: the chairmanship.
“Who’s going to step up and do the work? Who’s going to put the time in, coordinate with Dorchester and Berkeley counties, and the mayors of three of the largest cities in South Carolina?” Summey says. “Who’s going to work the Legislature, the governor’s office, see if we can get any CARES Act money if there’s a budget shortfall because of this pandemic?”
When Democrat Rob Wehrman won Summey’s seat in November, it wrested control of council from GOP hands. That may or may not be a big deal.
The council is seldom overly partisan; alliances often shift depending on the issue. But the chairmanship is quite political. Republicans want Herb Sass as chairman, and the Dems likely will back former Chairman Teddie Pryor.
And there’s a wild card. As Steve Bailey reported, Rawl’s replacement — Kylon Middleton — has declared himself chairmanship-ready. He probably can’t win, but could force a compromise.
Whoever prevails will provide a clue as to how the council will govern. And that will be important.
“Charleston County is changing, and they have to make sure the county adapts,” Summey says.
And council will have to do that without its best deal-makers. Which could be a problem, because the county still has a lot to deal with.