No matter how vile and disgusting Washington politics get, every member of Congress can take solace in at least one thing.

They aren’t on the school board.

There is nothing nastier or more divisive than school politics, where the problems are complicated and every decision has direct and immediate impact on people’s kids. Whatever Charleston County School Board members do — no matter how fair, transparent and vetted it is or isn’t — they can expect to get yelled at, cursed out and routinely condemned.

All for less than minimum wage.

But the past few months have put our regularly scheduled school board-bashing to shame. The district has been attempting to make radical changes — shuttering and combining schools, reconfiguring some magnets and changing admission policies at others to make room for children from under-represented areas.

Some of the ideas are pretty good, others not so much. The community response, however, has ranged from outraged to nuclear meltdown.

It’s gotten so bad the county’s legislative delegation is now taking the unprecedented step of trying to undo all the district’s changes and put every member of the school board up for reelection on the November ballot.

That is practically a recall.

State Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, submitted a proposal to have board members elected from single-member districts, like members of County Council and state lawmakers. Currently, school board seats are tied to specific geographic areas but voters across the county elect them.

Local lawmakers — and most have signed on to this idea — say the point is to make school board members more responsive to residents, and more representative of the communities where they live. Can’t really blame legislators for meddling here, even if they shouldn't, because they are reacting to the vociferous complaints and demands from voters.

But this may not go the way they think.

In general, single-member districts can be a good way to ensure diverse representation. But the Charleston County School Board is routinely one of the most diverse government bodies around. And board members are already territorial to a point, but being elected countywide forces them to look at the larger picture.

Tie them to one area and, by design, they will be most focused on benefits for the schools in their fiefdom. There could be definite winners and losers … you know, kind of like there are now.

These recent Mission Critical plans have tried to rectify some of that inequity. The school board isn't perfect, and neither are its plans. But for all the complaints that the board hasn’t been transparent, please note the board debated this publicly for 11 months.

It’s not board members' fault some people weren't paying attention until the last minute.

The real problem is, and always has been, that no matter what you do with schools, someone is going to be mad.

Everyone is fine with closing schools that have declining enrollment … until it's their neighborhood school on the chopping block. And everyone applauds the success of, say, Buist Academy, but balk when the idea of allowing more students to attend comes up.

Mount Pleasant understandably demands a second high school, but then every parent wants their child to go to Wando.

Most recently, folks have directed their ire at the board’s plan to consolidate West Ashley’s two middle schools. Folks used to complain that more students in Charleston’s most populated suburb were zoned to attend the “bad” middle school — which is perception, not fact.

The board says, OK, everyone can go to the “good” one with the new building ... and everyone gets even madder.

Maybe their argument is about overcrowding, which is fair. But it’s easy to see how some parents might interpret these protests otherwise. Like maybe some people think their kids, but no one else's, should have a choice.

Unfortunately, some of the protests begin to look like a struggle between the haves and have-nots. Perhaps the district should beef up those "sharing" lessons in kindergarten.

So the delegation can go in and put a stop to these Mission Critical plans, and get every member of the school board replaced. But ultimately, that only swaps one angry mob for another.

Because it's been clear for a long time that nothing a school board does is ever going to win universal approval with the most cantankerous constituency there is: parents.

That’s why school politics are the worst.