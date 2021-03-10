After an entire year of pandemic madness, it’s natural to embrace any good news … maybe even give it a big ol’ unsanitary, socially snug bear hug.
Which is why no one really wants to hear this right now. But here goes: Even though coronavirus cases are trending down, things are opening back up and about 2 million Americans are getting vaccinated every day, it’s not yet time to let up on the masks and social distancing.
“I feel like we’re well into recovery mode,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg says. “But that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear yet. We need to keep it up for our economy, for our loved ones and for everybody else.”
As the mayor says, when you’re winning, you don’t stop until it’s over. Which somebody should tell the Atlanta Falcons ....
Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster lifted mask requirements for restaurants, bars and state office buildings. Some people took that declaration — along with a declining number of cases and millions being vaccinated — as the latest sign that some semblance of normal is just around the corner. And it probably is.
But the next day city of Charleston officials reminded folks we’re still under a local mask ordinance. They weren’t trying to be killjoys; they are simply trying to make it easier on local businesses at ground zero of the confusion.
Officials in the city, as well as the county, Mount Pleasant and most local municipalities, still have mask ordinances in place … and probably will for a couple more months. Charleston was expected to extend its ordinance Tuesday night. They all want this over as much as anyone, but they also responsibly — and rightly — want to make sure we don’t regress.
“We are so close, with the vaccination rate, with another 30 to 60 days, we could have some real progress if we continue to practice the safe distancing and wearing the masks,” City Councilman Keith Waring says. “I just don’t think we can let our guard down.”
Dr. Michael Sweat, the faculty leader of MUSC’s COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project, says that’s exactly the right tack.
“We’re headed in the right direction,” Sweat says. “The concern is if people think it’s over, we’ll see the numbers go back up.”
The good news is COVID-19 cases in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are down 30% from a week ago, and last week they were down 30% from the week before that.
Sweat says MUSC’s latest modeling suggests about 35% of people in the tri-county area either have been vaccinated or else have immunity because they’ve had the virus recently. The flip side is not so great: It means 65% of people are still in danger of contracting a virus that continues to kill folks every day.
And the more people who are out transmitting the virus, the greater the likelihood of spawning mutations and variants that may be harder to combat. Hence, the continued mask ordinances.
As Dr. Sweat points out, our daily case numbers right now look about like they did around the first of December, and everyone was really nervous then. So some of this is perspective. But the more people who get the vaccine, the more normal, or something like it, draws closer.
So we need a little self-discipline to stick with this through the spring. For instance: Just because there are no longer restrictions on large gatherings, that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. Any crowd of unmasked, un-distanced people could become a super-spreader event, which isn’t a setback anyone wants.
The way things are going, with mask ordinances and precautions in place, we could be in a good place by June or July. Let’s not mess that up, because everyone is ready to get out and about.
One of the biggest remaining problems may be folks who refuse to get vaccinated. Sweat thinks as more people are vaccinated with no ill effects, many of the hold-outs will come around.
And if they don’t, they’ll get annoyed soon enough by their inability to either get a job or fly internationally without a vaccination passport. Which is going to be a real thing.
Bottom line, there’s light at the end of this terrible tunnel. We just have to make sure our long, cold, lonely winter is really over … and that light isn’t just another train barreling toward us.