When Charleston County School Board members voted to give themselves a raise last week, the public reaction was exactly what you’d expect.

They’re overpaid as it is.

The teachers deserve that money.

What happened to community service?

So, basically, just another day in the warm, welcoming community square that is social media.

For the record, yes, teachers are underpaid and criminally forced to buy their own classroom supplies. And serving on the school board is not meant to be a lucrative profession; it is a community service.

You also could make a strong case the board should have set the pay rate for the next term before filing for the November election closed.

All infinitely fair points. But … there are a few buts.

Since the 1960s, Charleston County School Board members have been paid $25 per meeting, which is roughly $600 a year. Many sane people wouldn't accept $600,000 to put up with the malarkey school board members endure on a daily basis.

Their job makes the returns counter at Walmart look like Club Med.

For instance, the district just built a new middle school in West Ashley. The public protested the board’s plan for who would attend the new school, complaining they had no input. So the board changed the plan.

The public raised Cain some more, and the board finally said, OK, everyone can go to the new school. More griping ensued — we have no input, we’re being railroaded. This, of course, is all said in a public meeting in which those people could explain exactly what they wanted. Instead, they used the time to berate the board.

Point is, you can make some of the people happy some of the time, or you can be on the school board and make all the people mad all the time. It’s a wonder any decent folks sign up to do this.

These raises, which apply to the next school board, not the current one, work out to $9,600 a year for board members and $10,800 for the chair. That’s a pretty modest sum for the amount of work they do … even conceding that one or two of them are arguably not worth the $25 they get now.

Sure, the district could spend that money on teachers. The board pay raises amount to a net increase of $82,200 in the budget. Divvied up between Charleston County’s 3,436 professional educators that works out to an additional 46 cents … per week.

Think of all the supplies that wouldn’t buy.

Obviously some people don’t understand the concept of scale, but the more reasonable noted the problem wasn’t so much the money as the optics, the public perception. Another fair point.

Here’s what some school board members say about that. They say they oversee a larger budget than County Council or any city, and get more grief than any other local officials, yet are paid next to nothing.

They point out that last year, people got so upset at the board’s attempt to improve educational opportunities for some underserved kids that a mob of parents asked state lawmakers to essentially throw the entire school board out of office.

Lawmakers who, board members note, technically make $10,400 a year, but routinely report compensation of between $23,000 and $35,000 when you toss in money for district offices and other expenses. And lawmakers who have yet to remedy statewide education problems.

Which trickle down to the local schools and add significantly to the challenge of managing the district … and paying teachers a decent salary.

When you put it that way, can’t blame them for being a tad miffed. Although, in fairness, the legislative delegation also paved the way for the board to increase its own pay.

The elephant in the room here is student performance. Why, some people ask, should the school board be paid more when the children aren’t doing better academically? Good point.

Trouble is, no matter what a school board does, no matter how well a teacher is paid, students will never succeed unless they have help and support from their parents. You know, the ones who often are yelling at the school board.

If we could fix that problem, most folks would serve on the school board for free.