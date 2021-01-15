The call from dispatch pretty much told the story: Possible domestic violence-related homicide at the Motel 6 on Savannah Highway. One dead.
By the time Charleston Master Police Officer Sally Pranger arrived, the motel parking lot was awash in blue lights. A crime scene crew was going through the room, and officers were trying to piece together what happened — beyond the obvious, of course.
A woman had shot her husband.
It’s a pretty common story, particularly in South Carolina, and cops usually get a sense of whether such actions are justified fairly quickly. But they were going by the book, which meant detaining the woman and isolating the witnesses.
In this case, that was two young girls and a baby boy — the couple’s children.
The baby was inconsolable, separated from his mother and wearing only a diaper on a cold fall night. After Pranger checked on the baby, she looked in on the others, all held in different squad cars.
She noticed the two girls and their mother had fled the room without shoes. At that moment, her maternal radar pinged louder than her cop sense.
It would be, she knew, a long wait before any of them would be allowed into the room — if they could, or even wanted to, go back at all. And as the mother of her own 2-year-old, Pranger immediately knew how she’d feel if her baby was crying and in distress.
Even though this was November 2019 BC — before COVID — most stores were closed for the night. So Pranger ran to her squad car, drove to the Walmart and picked up some food, a bottle, a pacifier and blanket, as well as clothes for the baby and shoes for his mother and sisters.
Pranger spent her own money to provide a little warmth and comfort to a family that had just been through hell. And, on Friday morning, the city of Charleston declared her its Employee of the Year.
“She showed a servant’s heart,” Mayor John Tecklenburg says. “She was compassionate and caring, and it moved her to act. That’s the kind of policing that our department has been moving toward the past few years, and she’s a real benefit to the force.”
As the mayor says, Pranger — a 14-year veteran of the department — is humble and shy, and doesn’t think they should have made a fuss.
“It's an honor to be recognized, but I can only accept this award on behalf of all the men and women of the Charleston Police Department, who go above and beyond on behalf of the citizens we serve each and every day,” Pranger says.
She’s right, of course. There are more than 400 police officers patrolling the city of Charleston, and they see tragedy every single day. As the mayor says, taking care of people is all part of protecting them. And that’s just what Pranger did.
The police ultimately didn’t charge the woman with a crime, and she and her children have since left the city. There’s little doubt they will ever forget that horrible night, but they’ll also remember the kindness and empathy of Officer Pranger.
And so should everyone in Charleston, because she’s exactly the kind of police officer we want patrolling our streets.