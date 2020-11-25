Anthony Crawford once told his children the day a white man hit him would be the day that he died.
In that instance, the Abbeville planter and farmer was prescient.
On Saturday, Oct. 21, 1916, Crawford pulled into downtown Abbeville to sell some cotton and seed. He was a well-known figure in the Upstate town, in no small part because he was an anomaly: a wealthy African American businessman.
Born on the heels of the Civil War in 1865, Crawford had inherited a farm from his father. Over the years, he’d grown his estate to more than 400 acres west of town. He was worth $25,000, or about $600,000 in 2020 dollars.
The newspapers heralded Crawford as the model of a “successful colored man.” But later, those same papers would quote unnamed neighbors, no doubt jealous, calling him “insolent.”
That morning, Crawford waited in line to sell his cotton seed at a local store. The owner offered him less than he’d paid the other farmers, and an argument ensued. Crawford finally demanded, “Give me my damn cotton seed back,” and left.
The store owner dispatched an employee to teach Crawford a lesson for his impertinence — with an ax handle. Soon, others got involved and Crawford was stabbed several times in the street before Sheriff R.M. Burts showed up and arrested him.
Burts was actually only trying to protect Crawford. Soon, the mayor, who was also a doctor, treated Crawford’s wounds at the jail. He and the sheriff suggested Crawford sneak out through a side door and disappear for a few days.
But the mob saw Crawford leave and chased him into a nearby cotton mill. When one man attacked him, Crawford hit him with a hammer. The sheriff arrested him again, this time for assault. But the townsfolk, believing Burts would help him escape again, stormed the jail, put a noose around Crawford’s neck and dragged him through the streets.
Ultimately, they hung him from a tree and the mob shot him, some people claimed, 200 times.
Crawford’s story is the subject of a new documentary from Hobo Films called “Crawford: The Man the South Forgot.” As Kalyn Oyer reported, the film tells the story of his descendant, Doria Dee Johnson, and her efforts to reunite her extended family and get a historical marker to Crawford erected in Abbeville.
It is a sad, tragic — and all-too-common — story of America in the early 20th century, when thousands of African Americans were lynched. But the aftermath of Crawford’s killing shows that, as common as the crime was a half-century after the Civil War, many in South Carolina were outraged.
Gov. Richard Manning, a rare enlightened politician whose career began in the era of Ben Tillman, was the scion of an elite antebellum family that had produced no less than six South Carolina governors, including Manning’s grandfather. And he was incensed.
The News and Courier reported that “Governor says guilty parties must suffer,” and he ordered the sheriff and local solicitor to round up everyone involved and prosecute them.
“I intend to do everything in my power to uphold the law and let the offenders know that such acts will not be tolerated,” Manning declared, “and those guilty of violating the law must suffer for it.”
Of course, they didn’t. Although Abbeville merchants condemned the crime, and the sheriff identified dozens from the lynch mob, no grand jury would indict white people for killing a black man. Not in South Carolina, not then.
A month later, Gov. Manning addressed a conference of 2,000 teachers. He said, newspapers reported, that “lynching could be stamped out if the minds of the children, the rising generation, are taught that it is abhorrent to civilization and a danger to society.”
And a year later, at a race conference, the governor told black leaders that even if he could not make juries convict these mobs, he would do everything he could to suppress the mob spirit.
The lynchings would continue for at least 50 years. In that respect, Crawford was not an anomaly. But neither was Manning.
Although the struggle for civil rights was an uphill battle, and many people suffered to attain basic human rights, even in the days when Civil War veterans still walked the streets, not everyone was part of the mob.