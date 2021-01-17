Like many people these days, David Savage is worried about the future of his country … and his political party.

With good reason.

The Charleston attorney, a former Marine Corps officer, watched in horror on Jan. 6 as a riotous gang stormed the U.S. Capitol to intimidate — if not outright terrorize — members of Congress in a futile bid to save Donald Trump’s presidency.

So, at a Charleston County Republican Party meeting last week, he tried to offer a simple motion: Echoing the request of another member, Savage wanted the group to condemn the violence and send condolences to the family of the Capitol Hill police officer killed that day.

As Caitlin Byrd reported in Columbia’s State newspaper, it got ugly.

Some people in the room claimed the election had been “stolen” and a person who was actually in D.C. that day claimed the far-left-leaning group antifa was behind the violence, and there was nothing to it other than a few “allegedly” broken windows.

“We don’t owe an apology, because we didn’t do it.”

All FBI reports, eyewitness accounts and photographic evidence to the contrary.

Another person, watching the meeting via Zoom, had a novel (if recycled) idea for Savage: “Lock him up.”

Folks, this ain’t normal. Savage didn’t ask for anything radical, he just wanted some reassurance his party was the same one he’d joined years ago.

And it disturbed him that local Republicans hadn’t issued a statement to ease the tension.

“The silence is deafening and shocking to the voters of this county who we will need in the next election,” Savage told the group. “So I am here tonight asking that we get our own house in order, to take the splinter out of our own eye, look in the mirror and decide who we really are as Republicans.”

Basically, are Republicans united by ideas and beliefs or, as Savage asked, “have we in fact devolved into a cult of personality?”

Spoiler alert: He didn’t like the answer.

It’s no secret the county GOP is in disarray. Republicans used to control Charleston County, but in the past few years have lost control of nearly everything.

They didn’t even field candidates for some constitutional offices last year.

Just as Savage pointed out, in the past four years Republicans have lost the U.S. House, Senate and White House.

But the party faithful take no blame, and don’t consider their beliefs out of step or radical.

They say it was a fluke they lost the 1st District congressional seat in 2018 for the first time in generations. And many continue to believe Trump’s ludicrous claims the election was stolen — no matter what other Republican officials and judges say.

Instead, they want to censure newly elected Congresswoman Nancy Mace, as well as Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, for not doing enough to help their president stay in office.

They’re already talking about finding a primary challenger for Mace … a week after she took office, abandoned all talk of voter fraud and basically said Trump has been lying.

Party officials have tried to keep a lid on this circular firing squad, but it’s difficult when they’re all over social media, promoting militias and attacking anyone displaying less than total fealty to Trump.

It’s no wonder many elected Republicans avoid party meetings like the pandemic.

Charleston GOP insiders say the folks active in party meetings don’t reflect the typical Republican voter in the county, that 90% are more closely aligned with the politics of Mace and Scott. That’s probably right.

They argue that the loudest voices in both parties are the most extreme partisans, and it isn’t fair to paint all Republicans with the same brush any more than it’s right to say all Democrats are like the people who rioted after racial justice marches last summer.

Basically, they say Savage triggered the crowd with some uncomfortable talk.

But that doesn’t mean he’s wrong.

Savage remains shell-shocked and disappointed by the reception he got at that meeting, but there’s some good news.

Several folks quietly agreed with him afterward, and he’s since heard from Republicans in Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina asking for copies of his remarks.

The moral is, there are

some folks who still hold Republican — as opposed to Trumpian — values. They’re hard to hear over the madding crowd, but they are the GOP’s best hope.

If the party continues to plant its flag in an alternative reality, they’ll quickly go the way of the Whigs.

And deservedly so.