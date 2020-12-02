June Murray Wells told me the most hilarious and perfectly old Charleston story I have ever heard.
It was from 1989, halfway through her 60-year tenure with the Confederate Museum at Market Hall. Hugo had just decimated the city, and the hurricane hit the museum particularly hard — its roof collapsing on the unparalleled collection of Civil War artifacts inside.
June saved all she could, and the moment the telephone lines were restrung, her phone began ringing off the hook. The entire town was in disarray, but everyone had the exact same question:
Did Robert E. Lee’s hair survive?
Yeah, that’s a go-to Charleston anecdote.
For June Murray Wells, history was serious business — and she preserved a generation’s worth of it nearly single-handedly. But even she had to laugh at that one, because she recognized the sentiment. In some ways, she was the personification of that old city … a place that largely has been lost.
And on Sunday, Charleston lost her. June, 86, passed away from complications due to a stroke. She had only semi-retired a year or so ago.
Between 1958 and 2019, you could usually find her on the top floor of Market Hall in the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s museum … which is the same room where thousands of Charleston men and boys signed up to fight in the War Between the States.
The museum’s collection is so rich the National Park Service is envious; June spent years rebuffing its advances. The museum holds the first Confederate flag to fly over Fort Sumter … and the last. It has Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard’s match box, the first rifled cannon made in the South and, yes, a lock of Gen. Lee’s actual hair.
But June was always more eager to show folks the old canteens the troops carried, the pitiful washcloths they cleaned themselves with, the nasty soap they endured. Preserving memories of the Civil War was her life’s work, but not — as she put it — in a “Gone With the Wind” way.
Think how much better off the country would have been, she once said to me, if all those people hadn’t died. Imagine how they might have helped make this a better place.
June did not care to talk about battles or dissect the politics of the war. She was most concerned with what the conflict did to people.
She often took visitors through the museum personally, pointing out blood stains on uniforms too small for even her petite frame. Her favorite artifacts were the drumsticks carried by a soldier killed in battle. With a slight pause, she would note the drummer was only 12 years old.
June wanted everyone to understand that war was hell, and nothing to glorify.
“I do hope, by showing that blood, it might be enough to stop another war,” she told me years ago.
You could talk to June about Charleston all day long — her family goes back to its beginning — and not hear a single story about the Lost Cause. But it was never far from her mind. One of her earliest memories was attending a ceremony with the city’s last two surviving Confederate veterans, who’d squeezed into their old uniforms for the occasion. They couldn’t quite button their jackets, she recalled.
Born nearly 70 years after the war, June felt its ramifications her entire life. She was a Southern belle who joined the United Daughters of the Confederacy in her 20s, following her mother’s path, and eventually became the organization’s national president. But she was a Charlestonian first, the driving force behind many Confederate Memorial Day ceremonies at Magnolia Cemetery.
Fittingly, that is where she will be buried today. She will rest in peace among the soldiers whose stories she kept alive for nearly a century.
“Preserving the history of the Civil War was her way of ensuring it was a mistake we’d never make again,” says her son, Bill Wells. “That’s how she felt. She never wanted history to repeat itself.”
June Murray Wells devoted her life to interpreting the past for us, imparting a lesson that too many people still haven’t learned. The Civil War transformed Charleston, and ultimately, June changed the way the city remembers that history.
What a grand legacy for a grande dame.