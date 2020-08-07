Charleston had a close encounter with a hurricane this week, but curiously there was none of the typical panic.
No run on grocery stores, no bulk sales of plywood and generators, and no evacuation … five days out.
That was the latest clue “normal” is in our rear view mirror, that we now reside in a little place called the “Twilight Zone.”
As you may remember, Rod Serling warned us, “It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition …”
Doesn’t that sound exactly like 2020?
Since we went off the Gregorian calendar at some point, there’s no proof 2020 is over — but it should be. So here’s a little retrospective to give it a shove.
A lifetime ago, way back in January, everyone was scrambling to get a Real ID because the government warned us no one could get on an airplane without one. HA! Then, in February, state lawmakers were preoccupied with ditching daylight saving time … just before clocks ceased to have any meaning.
About that time, there was rumor of a world-ending plague, although we were assured that would go away. But we should’ve known something out of the ordinary was going on, because by month’s end the normally powerless South Carolina Democratic Party had actually resurrected Joe Biden.
March began with Sullivan’s Island suggesting that its visitors pay to park, which is either irrefutable evidence of town officials’ clairvoyance ... or that aliens built the pyramids.
From there, things went off the rails; the following dates are approximate.
On or about March 15, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey canceled the city’s famous St. Patrick’s Day parade and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg urged the State Ports Authority to shut down the cruise ships. The pandemic known as COVID-19 was decimating Italy — and New York City.
State health officials urged us to remain calm and introduced a strange, Orwellian phrase: social distancing. Gov. Henry McMaster said, as a precaution, we should avoid gathering indoors … and then he closed the outdoors. Well, beaches and boat ramps.
Finally, around March 37th, the governor issued a “home or work” order to slow the spread of the virus, 200 new cases of which were being discovered here each day.
Soon, people began to protest: They couldn’t watch all those Zoom meetings because their hair kept falling in their eyes. And at some point, contrary to every Western you’ve ever seen, the good guys started wearing masks.
Around March 65th, the governor rescinded the home-or-work order … and it went about like you’d expect. People rushed back to bars and restaurants, and the virus transmission rate predictably soared.
McMaster resisted growing pressure to order mandatory masks in public. Instead, he appealed to everyone’s sense of empathy and concern for others.
And when that didn’t work, he said if we didn’t behave there would be no football.
Sometime late in Third March, a peaceful civil rights protest — which was unrelated to COVID protests, lockdown protests and mask protests — was followed by a riot in downtown Charleston. Police were overwhelmed, restaurants and shops were vandalized. For a while, people were afraid to visit the peninsula. Even John C. Calhoun left.
As the state’s virus numbers skyrocketed past 2,000 cases per day in Fifth March, the governor still refused to order folks to wear masks. He suggested they avoid bars and instead go to the beach. So local officials closed most of the parking at (free!) public beaches, because of course. And some people sued because, 2020.
Finally, South Carolina lost its most treasured bragging right on March 157th. Mississippi’s governor issued a statewide mask mandate there, depriving us of ever again saying, “Thank God for Mississippi.”
As a result of all this madness, it’s understandable we’ve lost track of time.
So 2020 isn’t really over, but it certainly should be. Maybe that’s why no one got worked up about that hurricane. Given everything else we’re dealing with, a storm with an unpronounceable name is no big deal.
It’s just another Tuesday … in the “Twilight Zone.”