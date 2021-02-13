T his is a story that starts on a stoop.

For many years I lived in a tiny, charming garret of an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, N.Y. It was tucked into the third floor of a once-grand manse at West 22nd Street between 9th and 10th avenues.

It also sported both a sizable stoop and sociable neighbors. In true urban fashion, residents and passersby would sit a spell and chat, swapping gossip, mining life. I was known to do so, too, comparing professional hiccups or personal highlights with my friend Fred, a warm, buff man from New Jersey and a fixture of the neighborhood’s vibrant gay community.

Visible from the street going westward was the languishing remains of the High Line, the trestle of a long-defunct elevated railway. In the early 2000s, it idled in a rust-mottled romance above the numbered streets, its tracks grown over with a striking wild field.

That curiously beguiling holdover has been famously transformed into the sleekly designed public space called the High Line, a continuous, 1.45-mile-long greenway with hundreds of plants and trees, as well as frequent arts installations and performances, all overseen by Friends of the High Line in partnership with the NYC Department of Parks & Recreation.

Designed by a team including landscape architecture firm James Corner Field Team Operations, architecture firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro and planting designer Piet Oudolf, it all changed in 2009. Its first section, from Gansevoort Street to 20th Street, opened that year, extending to 30th Street in 2011, folding in High Line at the Rail Yards in 2014 and the Spur at 30th Street and 10th Avenue in 2019.

Shortly after the first section of it opened, I met founders Joshua David and Robert Hammond, who together hatched their Herculean plan and managed to make it a reality.

Over cocktail party chat with them, I discovered that some of the project’s earliest sparks started on my very stoop, as they mulled news of its possible demolition. It was a pipe dream, a lofty notion, to transform an industrial scar into the vibrant, arts-filled public space that forever demonstrated what is possible in a formidably dense city.

Why am I waxing nostalgic about my salad days on a Manhattan stoop?

As Charleston gains urban density, the need for such public spaces grows, too. Thankfully, the city has ambitious new public space in the offing, the Lowcountry Lowline.

As I write this, it is on the brink of getting the go-ahead from city officials to get underway. Designs will be inked, funds will be raised and there is every reason to expect the first ground will be broken by the fall of 2021.

“We're just approaching that hump now where if, when the city strokes the first check signaling that it's really in business with us, that will be the green light for us to go out and raise other money,” said Tom Bradford, chairman of the board of The Friends of the Lowcountry Lowline.

The overarching vision of the Lowline has been cultivated over the course of years by Friends of the Lowcountry Lowline in conversation with neighborhood groups and civic leaders. A deal has been struck with the city of Charleston. A conceptual master plan unfolds verdant, vibrant illustrations demonstrating how a stretch from Marion Square to Mount Pleasant Street can transform an abandoned railroad and neglected highway corridor into a connected experience both spanning and reflecting eight neighborhoods.

For Bradford and fellow stakeholders, there is far more in play than park benches and plantings. The ultimate aim of the project is to promote equity in a community that was physically and socioeconomically vivisected by the construction of Septima P. Clark Parkway and Interstate 26, both razing homes and cutting off blocks from green spaces and safe pathways.

According to Bradford, the furthering of equity will inform the project’s many components, from flooding to the arts. He points out places like Atlanta that can inform such efforts.

“The quality of the racial dialogue is 20 years ahead,” he said of the city. “So we've got a long way to go.”

From my desk, it is the promise of a new public platform for the arts that commands my attention. Having grown up in Charleston, I know that arts-focused initiatives, from Spoleto Festival USA to the recent gussying up of performance venues, can take root here in magnificent ways.

According to Bradford, like all aspects of the Lowline, arts initiatives will be reflective of the specific neighborhoods encompassed by the Lowline, with their residents guiding the efforts.

“It’s what the neighborhood wants and what bubbles up naturally from the neighborhoods,” Bradford said.

Since my front-stoop seat to the High Line, I have witnessed or studied other such public spaces that fold in art. Brooklyn Bridge Park, which phase by phase repurposed grimy docks into a curving, lush waterfront haven, has for years been a hub for the national Photoville exhibition, which mounts photography on fences and temporary structures in public spaces.

On the Atlanta BeltLine, its Art on the Atlanta BeltLine initiative takes the form of a linear gallery that represents local, national and international artists and includes programs like temporary exhibitions and pop-up performances. Boston’s Rose Kennedy Greenway regularly mounts exhibitions of contemporary art.

Megan Mills, executive assistant to the board of The Friends of the Lowcountry Lowline, oversees arts programming. She underscores that efforts will extend far beyond the organization.

“This is so much bigger than us, so we're excited for the neighborhood, for the arts community to come together … to create a public space that is representative of the locals,” she said.

Mills has begun to form partnerships with arts organizations like Redux Contemporary Art Center and Enough Pie. The hope is to develop “teaser” programs along the Lowline that can demonstrate the potential for the park and its arts efforts.

Ultimately, Mills said that the vision for the arts on the Lowline will be like a living, breathing art gallery driven by artists and residents.

“You’re going to see changes as time goes on and be able to have that historical context or whatever they want to talk about,” she said.

In many ways, it is still our stoop moment. Until that ground is broken, when concepts are made concrete, when ideals take seed, we can shape the culture of this new space to best reflect our community — and its artists.

When it comes to public art, the efforts on the Lowcountry Lowline may well offer the watershed event that many arts advocates have long awaited. If done with thought and conviction, with quality and true inclusion, it can demonstrate how the arts can enliven, uplift, connect, reckon and heal.

As proof of such power, I once again time travel back to New York. In 2005, I bore witness to "The Gates," the sprawling, site-specific work of art by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, who installed 7,503 vinyl "gates" along 23 miles of pathways in Central Park.

I brought along Flat Stanley, the cutout that was mailed to me by my niece with instructions to take photos of New York happenings with the doll in the frame.

Frankly, I was dreading the prospect of soliciting the help of the city's famously poker-faced strangers. On entering the park, however, I was struck by the utter change in tone as mesmerized, curiously serene New Yorkers wove in and out of the flowing orange swaths. They happily posed, offering me not only my best-aunt-ever stripes, but an indelible lesson in the communal power of art.

Advocating for a robust arts program in a space that holds the promise of a brighter, better Charleston may save us from the all-too-frequent eventualities of the best-laid plans. We all know that value engineering, unwieldy bureaucracy or a vision made blurry by a few dissenting stakeholders can combine to dash any city’s stoop dreams.

“We have not been able to fully glimpse how it plays itself out,” said Bradford.

He cites another cultural component, The Lowline History Project, which intends to share a lesser-told version of the history of the peninsula.

With that in mind, allow me to borrow from history by way of “Hamilton,” the Broadway work of theatrical art that demonstrated to the world the power of live performance:

When it comes to the civic potential of the Lowline, and how it plays out in arts and culture, let’s not throw away our shot.