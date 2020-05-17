Harold E. Igoe, Jr., Charleston polymath who collected rare Shakespeare materials, dies

Harold E. Igoe, Jr., a former Charleston harbor pilot, entrepreneur, innkeeper and farmer known for his extensive collection of material on Shakespeare, died on Tuesday at the age of 83 of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

A Charleston native who went by the name “Skipper,” Igoe was regarded as an adventurous, individualistic man who donned numerous professional hats and who chased his far-ranging, eclectic interests around the country and around the world.

According to family members, he was known to drive a pickup truck with a chainsaw in the back and books of poetry in the cab. His insatiable thirst for knowledge frequently involved scaling the highest pinnacles of scholarship and also found him penning his own poems and writings. At the same time, his hands were regularly found deep in the Lowcountry soil, much of it on Wadmalaw farmlands.

“He was a very, very curious person,” said Franklin Sams. A friend since the two met as teenagers, Sams often joined Igoe on trips around the world, whether to meet a paleontologist in Africa or to pay respects to his favorite author, the archaeologist T.E. Lawrence, in England. Sams noted the attention to detail Igoe applied to his many pursuits, from his fastidious upkeep of the soybean plants in earlier years on his Wadmalaw farm to his ability to spot an undervalued work by an important artist at a New York City gallery.

And, while Igoe’s career trajectory included interims as a successful stockbroker, real estate agent, investor, innkeeper and farmer, it was perhaps his early days in the 1960s as a third-generation Charleston harbor pilot that were seared most proudly into his life's work. Well after he switched gears, the name “Skipper,” which distinguished him from his harbor pilot father, Captain Igoe, remained. Even as he battled Alzheimer’s disease in later years, he never lost the meaning of that chapter in his life.

The job of harbor pilot was in the family water, with both his father and grandfather having been pilots before him. After receiving a philosophy degree from the University of North Carolina, Igoe went to work in the rough-hewn days of the job in the 1960s, an era often characterized by its “wooden ships, iron men.”

"He was a smart guy," said Robert "Rabbit" Lockwood, a harbor pilot who was three years younger than Igoe and who grew up on South Battery around the corner from Igoe's Gibbes Street home. Lockwood, who also hails from a long line of harbor pilots, marveled at Igoe's ability to be able to move onto a different career that he fully enjoyed. "He had a great time."

Igoe’s wanderlust was as legion as his inquisitive nature. According to family, it was manifest early when he ran away from Episcopal High School to perhaps work with Albert Schweitzer in African to his refurbishing of the Phenix Inn in Bangor, Maine, as well as taking up residence in Santa Fe, N.M., Santa Barbara, Calif., and Charlottesville, Va., before returning to Charleston where he spent his final years.

All the while, over 50 years he continued to augment a collection of original rare books and portraits pertaining to Shakespeare and the Elizabethan era. It was sufficiently extensive to populate a part of the Charleston Library Society, which in 2019 was named the Igoe Shakespeare Library room. He donated other works to the College of Charleston.

"He brought his laser focus to the task, always searching for volumes that were beautiful and possessed important provenance," said Anne Cleveland, executive director of the Charleston Library Society.

Cleveland added that Igoe's deep desire to understand Shakespeare led him to ultimately embrace learning about anything Elizabethan, collecting pristine histories, pamphlets and writings from the period, wanting to hold and read the same works to which Shakespeare would have had access. Before finding a permanent home in Charleston, many have been loaned to the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C.

"He was a brilliant polymath who was as comfortable at the Globe Theatre as he was in knee-deep pluff mud," Cleveland said of Igoe, who was known by many for his hallmark eccentricity. "He loved keeping the people around him a little off balance."

Harold Eustace Igoe, Jr. was born in Charleston in 1936 to Harold Eustace Igoe and Lottie Wise Igoe. He attended the Gaud School in Charleston, Episcopal High School in Virginia and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating with a degree in philosophy. He previously served as president at the Gibbes Museum of Art.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Ann Boatwright Igoe, his daughter Ann Bacot Daughtridge and son-in-law Belk Daughtridge of Charleston, his son Harold Eustace (Sam) Igoe III and Beth Pratt of Charlottesville, Va., his grandchildren Elizabeth Ann Bacot McGehee and MacGregor van Wyck Hoke McGehee, his first cousins Charles Scott Aldinger and Thomas Igoe Aldinger, and his loyal friend Dennis Schmidt.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc.