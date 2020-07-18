Good for the soul or guilty pleasure? Water cooler tips from Charleston's cultural leaders.

If there is one thing we could all use right now, it’s a little uplift. As curves spike and paradigms shift, finding sure footing can feel daunting.

Whether a revelatory read, a soul-stirring composition or a new creative pursuit, a cultural offering that is good for the soul engages, elevates and enthralls, helping through these unsettling times.

A less-than-lofty distraction can’t hurt either, like a long overdue binge watch or a happening new app, those guilty pleasures that serve as a much-needed distraction.

As luck would have it, Charleston culturati were up for sharing what is getting them through the days, both the ones that are good for the soul as well as the guilty pleasures. Why? Because it's 2020.

Marcus Amaker, poet laureate of Charleston

Good for the soul: Alessandro Cortini's album "Volume Massimo" is sparking inspiration for me this year. It's analogue beats from one of electronic music's most underrated synth masters.

Guilty pleasure: New Star Games' "Retro Bowl" for mobile devices. The design reminds me of football video games from my childhood (particularly "Joe Montana Sports Talk Football"). I love that it keeps stats and has detailed customization options.

Anne Cleveland, executive director, Charleston Library Society

Good for the soul: Will and I have begun watching the Hulu Original "Taste the Nation" with Padma Lakshmi. The show explores the different cultures and cuisines that make up what we refer to "American Food" in today's world. We particularly enjoyed the episode on Gullah Geechee cuisine, set right here in Charleston. The Library Society just hosted Charlotte Jenkins, Gullah chef extraordinaire. The television series is a delightful way to get lost in the heritage of the food on our kitchen tables!

Guilty pleasure: I try to get my “steps” in every day by taking a long route to work. I listen to audiobooks. I’d not read any Dickens since high school or college, so I decided to try "A Tale of Two Cities." Far from being dated, the writing and story were so powerful that as I walked along Murray Boulevard hearing Sydney Carton declare, “It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known …” I had tears coursing down my cheeks.

Mary Edna Fraser, artist

Good for the soul: “The Overstory” by Richard Powers is a book that encourages a love of our environment and offers an intellectual escape. He explores science with an artistic soul.

Guilty pleasure: Ken Follett’s Century Trilogy with “Fall of Giants” paints an approachable picture of life in historical hardship with the saga of five families in 1911 and proceeds to 1989. Reading about hardships in these pages makes it easier to face today’s realities, plus it is a bit naughty!

Art Gilliard, artistic director, Art Forms & Theatre Concepts

Good for the soul: A new project for us, “Black Lives Matter in the Arts,” (was inspired by the) very diverse groups and youngsters who shared their feelings and artistic expressions in rallies and protests. Our goal is to use the theme to collect their input for a collaboration that could be presented to the public. That is what is good for my soul.

Guilty pleasure: The stay-at-home order allowed me an opportunity to relax, work on some proposals and tend to my vegetable garden and watch the fruit of my labor grow. I was able to work on numerous projects during the day, but I was not afraid to relax and read. This is not a time of business as usual. It is a time for mourning, learning, reflection and ultimately reimagining the future we want to create.

Jonathan Green, artist

Good for the soul: The joy of working in coordination with my studio partner and at the same time working on publications and painting at the studio full time, as well as working with the Gibbes on the "Vibrant Vision" exhibition.

Guilty pleasure: I am able to do floral arrangements throughout our home and studio while listening to the music of Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, U2 and African Rhythms. This is a time to enjoy reading incredible books, especially "A Golden Haze of Memory: The Making of Historic Charleston" by Stephanie E. Yuhl and "Our Man in Charleston: Britain’s Secret Agent in the Civil War South" by Christopher Dickey.

Ken Lam, music director, Charleston Symphony (CSO)

Good for the soul: “The Classical Style” by Charles Rosen. Since my summer music season has been canceled, I have had time to study and I just reread this. CSO’s coming season is focused on Beethoven (2020 is his 250th birth anniversary), and Rosen really unlocks the secrets that make Beethoven (and Haydn and Mozart) among the greatest composers we have ever had.

Guilty pleasure: Cooking! I usually travel a lot and this is really the first time in years that I have had time to cook for myself. One cooking show I frequent is "Mama Cheung’s Kitchen" on YouTube. The focus is Hong Kong cuisine. Some of the dishes are fairly complicated, and I have only been partly successful so far!

Angela Mack, executive director and chief curator, The Gibbes Museum of Art

Good for the soul: After the heartbreaking realization that due to COVID-19 the Gibbes would have to cancel the May opening of Fred Wilson’s "Afro Kismet" exhibition, our focus shifted immediately to curating an exhibition equally profound but closer to home. "Building a Legacy: The Vibrant Vision Collection of Jonathan Green and Richard Weedman" showcases the astonishing art collection of the celebrated artist Green and his partner and studio director. Initially focused on the early 20th-century achievements of African American artists, the collection embraces a Pan-American approach that goes beyond the U.S. to include late 20th- and 21st-century works by artists of African, Caribbean and Latin American descent.

Guilty pleasure: I’m usually a nonfiction, one-book-at-a-time reader because I’m a footnote nerd and love to read every one. But with the recent publication of "Thomas Cromwell: A Revolutionary Life" by Diarmaid MacCulloch and Hilary Mantel’s third novel "The Mirror & the Light," I’ve gone one step further in my “nerdiness” and have found great distraction in reading both at the same time and comparing.

Quiana Parler, vocalist and member of Ranky Tanky

Good for the soul: I’ve gotten into coloring with my son. I love my Grammy designer Melissa A. Mitchell’s "Color and Manifest" coloring book. It's great quality time, a favorite pastime from my childhood, and it's fun without video games or electronic devices. Not only is it therapeutic for me, it helps me to not lose sight of the power of manifestation during these times.

Guilty pleasure: One of my obsessions is "The Thirst" podcast. It always leaves me laughing out loud, and I always learn about something I had no idea existed. During these COVID times, the podcast makes me miss my friends even more because these are the types of conversations and fun we have. Even better is that I’ve had the pleasure of being on one of the episodes with my friend and South Caroline native Sy. I need "The Thirst" to release episodes faster!

Nigel Redden, general director, Spoleto Festival USA

Good for the soul: My recommendation is "13th," the Ava DuVernay film. I had read Michelle Alexander’s "The New Jim Crow," but DuVernay’s film made the thread from slavery to Jim Crow to segregation to the Southern Strategy and to mass incarceration much clearer and much more visceral. The film is tough and challenging but very important.

Guilty pleasure: My “guilty pleasure” is a Chinese historical drama/soap opera "The Princess Weiyoung." It is a 52-part series based on a fictionalized history of Northern Wei during the fifth century. The title character goes through an extraordinary series of challenges, reversals, near-death experiences to find her true love and become the regent empress of Northern Wei. Reminiscent of Western dramas set in medieval times, Princess Weiyoung has the advantage of wonderful costumes (the headpieces are extraordinary), protagonists who can fly and a wonderful and beautiful cast of characters.

Julian Wiles, founder and producing artistic director, Charleston Stage

Good for the soul: I’ve been reading Jerry Mitchell’s “Race Against Time,” which tells the story of the long-delayed trials of murders in Mississippi’s tragic civil rights era. The book tells the long road it took to bring to justice those responsible for the deaths of Medgar Evers, the victims in the 14th Street Baptist church bombing and the three civil rights workers killed by the Klan in 1964 and chronicled in the film “Mississippi Burning.”

Guilty pleasure: I’ve been watching “Foyle’s War,” a British murder mystery series set near the British Coast in World War II streaming on Acorn TV. While a somewhat standard mystery, the acting is top notch and they’ve made an effort to be historically accurate. ... You learn a lot about how the British went on with their lives even in the midst of bombardments and a potential invasion. Part of the fun is seeing now-famous actors in smaller roles.