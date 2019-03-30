Friends of the Muni has launched a FORE Y'ALL campaign to bring attention to the group's fund-raising effort toward a $3 million renovation of Charleston Municipal Golf Course that was announced last October.
The City of Charleston has committed $1.5 million to the project with the remainder coming from the private sector with Friends of the Muni, a 501(C)3 group leading the charge. The goal is for the renovation project to begin late this year.
"We now have a website (friendsofthemuni.com) where you can see all details of the project and how you might give. While you are on the website, you also can read the history of the Muni, read old newspaper articles, see how you can help or write about your experience at the Muni on the blog," said Bert Atkinson, who won seven Charleston City Amateur titles at Municipal Golf Course.
Atkinson said donations go directly to the renovation project and are tax deductible.
Puggy Blackmon retiring
Puggy Blackmon, currently women's golf associate head coach and director of golf development and facilities for the University of South Carolina, has announced that he is retiring at the end of the current school year. The native of Ridgeland is a member of the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame, the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame and the Carson-Newman University Sports Hall of Fame.
Blackmon, 68, has been at South Carolina for the past 24 years and prior to that developed Georgia Tech into a college golf powerhouse.
He led the Gamecock men's team to 12 consecutive NCAA postseason appearances before turning over the coaching duties to one of his many former Georgia Tech All-Americans, Bill McDonald. Blackmon hired former Duke All-American Kalen Anderson to lead South Carolina's women's program in 2008 and assumed the role of associate head coach. Since that time the Gamecocks have made nine consecutive NCAA postseason appearances.
Blackmon has coached 38 All-Americans, 46 ACC and SEC all-conference performers and two national players of the year in David Duval, who eventually rose to the No. 1 ranking in the world, and Stewart Cink.
Other players he has coached include Charlie Rymer, Stewart Cink, Tripp Isenhour, Michael Clark, Briny Baird, Kyle Thompson, Mark Anderson, Justine Dreher, Katelyn Dambaugh and Sarah Schmelzel, as well as McDonald.
Prior to his college coaching career, Blackmon helped organize the American Junior Golf Association.
Patriots Point renovations
Patriots Point Links is celebrating its opening weekend under the golf club's new owner, Bennett Hospitality, with plans for facility renovations and enhanced services throughout the property. The course is managed by Bobby Jones Links.
The lease for the course was turned over in December to Michael Bennett of Bennett Hospitality which also holds long-term leases on several parcels of the state-owned property and is planning a resort.
Facility upgrades include a cabana with music, food and beverage options at the range, a newly painted clubhouse, fresh landscaping. Services on the course include hand towels and bottled waters on each golf cart during peak rate tee times (Friday and Saturday only).
CALGA at Crowfield
Sandy Bland of Wescott Plantation shot 81 to win low gross honors while Stef Parker of Crowfield posted a net 64 to finish first in that division in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association (CALGA) tournament played at Crowfield Golf Club.
Flight winners included: First - Robin Todd, Crowfield, and Nancy Wilkening, Pine Forest, 85 gross; Cheryl Soucy, Crowfield, 73 net. Second - Terry Rickson, Charleston Municipal and Kristen Biety, Charleston Municipal, 91 gross; Evie Wasson, Dunes West, 78 net. Third - Clara Polutta, Charleston Municipal, 96 gross; Sandy Murden, Santee Cooper, 71 net. Fourth - Ginney Beane, Shadowmoss, 99 gross; Connie Sanders, Crowfield, 73 net. Fifth - Melodie Murphy, Seabrook Island, 100 gross; Kathryn Pointer, Shadowmoss, 66 net.
Charleston Golf Week Tour
Bob Merryman shot 76 and won the Championship Flight of the Charleston Golf Week Amateur Tour played at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Oak Point course. Randy Tame won A Flight with a 76; John Saager posted 78 to win B Flight; Lyn Rhode won C Flight with a 79; and Mike Flanigan won D Flight with a score of 86.
Double eagle
Charlie Davis made a double eagle on March 10 playing at Crowfield Golf Club. Davis holed his second shot on the par-5 11th hole using a 4-hybrid club. It was witnessed by Chip Todhunter, Ned Dennis and Dar Shokri.
Brown, Wyatt win WSCGA
Lea Anne Brown of Mount Pleasant and Rachel Wyatt of Blythewood shot 69-72--141 to win the Women's South Carolina Golf Association Team Championship played at Fripp Island Club's Ocean Point Course.
Upcoming...
April 1: Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary Putting for Paws golf tournament, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island, call 843-889-3713 or visit halliehill.com/putting-for-paws/.
April 13: Athletic Association of St. Joseph 2nd annual Al Katko Golf Tournament, Shadowmoss Plantation, $85 per player, contact Joe Byrd at 843-556-4611.
April 15: Bright Futures Golf Tournament to benefit Darkness to Light and S.C. Future Minds, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, visit D2L.org/golftournament.
May 4: William Brian Moody Foundation Charity Golf Tournament benefiting the Roper St. Francis Foundation Cancer Care Patient Assistance Fund and The William Brian Moody '86 Memorial Scholarship at Clemson University, The Club at Pine Forest, visit wbmoodyfoundation.com or call Will Moody at 843-323-7729 or Ben Moody at 843-323-7730.
April 29: Respite Care of Charleston More Good Days. golf tournament, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, $175 per player, visit RespiteCareCharleston.org, contact Sara Perry at Sara@RespiteCareCharleston.org or call 843.647.7405.
May 6: Driving to End Domestic Violence, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Club, $1,000 per four-player team, contact Tonya at tonya@mysistershouse.com or call 843-480-1904.
May 8-9: Fourth annual Hardee's Chip in for Veterans Charity Classic to raise money for PGA HOPE Charleston and Lowcountry Chapter of Stand Up and Play Foundation, Briar's Creek on May 8, $375 per player or $1,500 per team; May 9, Wescott Plantation Golf Club, $100 per player or $400 per team, visit hardeesgolfforcharity.com.
May 13: 10th annual East Cooper Habitat for Humanity Golf Tees to House Keys golf tournament, Charleston National $150 per player or $500 per team, Call 843-881-2600 ext5. 201.
May 13: Charleston Southern 27th annual Buc Club Golf Tournament, $100 per player or $400 per team, contact Tyler Davis at tdavis.@csuniv.edu.
May 13: The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Charleston golf tournament with proceeds going to Lowcountry students to attend Ohio State, Crowfield Golf Club, $75 per player or $300 per foursome.
May 16: 10th annual Kiwanis Club of Moncks Corner golf tournament, Berkeley Country Club, $65 per player or $260 per team, contact Lynn Smith at 843-312-0621.
Aces
Andy Burch, March 7, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 3, 145 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Daniel Ward, Michael Congie.
Rob Wilson, March 8, Country Club of Charleston, No. 6, 187 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Randy Adams, Robert Phelan, Neil Fisher, Zack Kelly, Frank Ford, Shannon Rouillard, John Bodenhamer.
Joey Chapa, March 14, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 11, 147 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Paula Chapa.
Willie Charles, March 14, Charleston National Golf Club, No. 2, 138 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Mike Santonelli, Chase Wells, Ryan Wolfe.
Casey Evans, March 15, Summerville Country Club, No. 8, 160 yards. Witnesses: Jeff Winningham, Pat Pye, Jack Ellis.
Jim Ihrke, March 21, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 122 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Tim Cantopher, Bob Miles, Phil Tralies.
Mike Stowell, March 21, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 6, 140 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Jerry Derrick, Bob Quillinan.
Ed Harold, March 22, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 13, 122 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Walter Schlauch, Ed Supple, Chris Supple.
John Trimberger, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 5, 126 yards, 6-hybrid. Witnesses: Colin Barker, Con Constandis, Gary Kotva.
Mike Nichols, March 24, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 11, 102 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Bob Olender, Bob Parker, Steve Whitford.
Shane Blanks, March 25, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 8, 196 yards, 5-iron. Witness: Jordan Blanton.
Garry Nelson, March 25, Turtle Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 14, 111 yards. Witnesses: Brendan McCrann, Alan Brennecke, Neil Savad.
Charlie Linning, March 27, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 4, 135 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Buddy Ellet, Rich Blake, Chip Koepenick, Tom Muhs.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.