Giving to the Gibbes sets a hopeful path

In a time that has been deeply challenging to arts organizations, the Gibbes Museum of Art has reported it has been buoyed by philanthropy. That support has made a positive impact on the institution's bottom line — as well as its ability to mount significant work during the pandemic.

According to Executive Director Angela Mack, member support, private donations and fundraising efforts not only enabled the museum to end the fiscal year in the black, but local philanthropy was fundamental to the museum being able to offer exceptional programming when previously planned exhibitions were canceled due to COVID-19 constraints.

“Despite a global pandemic, our Gibbes community remained strong with over 400 fellow members,” Mack said.

Among the support was a $1 million donation from local philanthropists Kim and Jim Pallotta, the largest single private donation since the museum’s inception.

The Gibbes also flagged the challenges and support of an unprecedented year by acknowledging another gesture during the pandemic.

The museum's James Shoolbred Gibbes Philanthropy Award recognized artist Jonathan Green and his partner Richard Weedman. The award, which honors benefactor James Gibbes' 1885 bequest that launched the endeavor now known as the Gibbes Museum of Art, is presented annually to an individual, group or business who demonstrates outstanding philanthropic contributions to the museum.

According to the Gibbes, after the cancellation of a planned exhibition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Green and Weedman stepped forward and allowed their private collection to be displayed in the galleries. Green and Weedman gave the Gibbes team free rein of their extensive works in order to curate the exhibition.

"Building a Legacy: The Vibrant Vision Collection of Jonathan Green and Richard Weedman" was on display at the Gibbes from August to January.

The exhibition reflects the collector's aim of going beyond the United States to include art and artists of African, Caribbean and Latin American descent. It featured Green’s own work as well as those by artists such as Jacob Lawrence, Elizabeth Catlett, Charles White, David Driskell, Sam Gilliam and Reynier Llanes.

At the May 28 Fellows Luncheon, when Green was unexpectedly given the award, he was visibly moved while accepting it. Recounting a transformative moment when a fire threatened to destroy the work, Green said he elected to remain in the building until he was sure it was safe. Green and Weedman have long championed both unsung and emerging artists.

“I believe it is my destiny, not to just be Black and an artist, but to be a humanitarian," Green said.

The award presentation also marked the fifth anniversary of the reopening of the Gibbes following a $17 million restoration. At the luncheon, Mack also praised the museum’s fellows for supporting the museum through the pandemic. According to Mack, the Pallotta gift enabled the organization to pay off the remainder of the expenses incurred from its extensive 2016 renovation.

Philanthropy has played a significant role during the pandemic, when the organization pared down staff and operated for months within the locked-down building, presenting virtual programs and gallery tours to continue to engage art lovers.

Additional philanthropic support came by way of Gibbes’ two auxiliary groups, the Women’s Council and Society 1858. Together, they raised over $140,000 to support the museum’s exhibition and education programs and the 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art.

“Because our members believe in the power of the visual arts, we continue to make a difference in our community," she said. "Art is the reason the Gibbes exists, and through their generosity, it will continue to inspire children and adults for generations to come.”