Give peace a chance with Charleston artists and artisans

This week’s election buildup was nothing if not exhausting. The road ahead remains bumpy, too, with so many variables with the pandemic, continuing political wrangling and more.

Thankfully, Charleston artists and artisans can help you attain a much-needed moment of Zen. Need to counter this week’s cacophony? Local musicians can serve up some soothing sounds. Need a meditative interlude? There’s a Charleston-themed puzzle for that.

So abandon the hand-wringing for a spell. Set aside some time to read a new poem or lose yourself in a Lowcountry landscape.

Transcendent tunes

Last month Q Concerts presented “Songs of Heaven and Earth,” which paired string quartet performances of love songs and spirituals from two groundbreaking women composers.

First up is "Five Madrigals," entrancing love songs of Italy’s Maddalena Casulana that were written in the 16th century. Then settle into the Deep South by way of Florence Price, a 20th-century classical composer and one of the first prominent African American women in the field. ”Five Folksongs in Counterpoint” reinterprets favorites like "Oh My Darlin' Clementine" and "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot," which are at once soulful and punctuated with gusto, too. The concert can be viewed on Q Concert’s website at qconcerts.com.

Poetic stylings

A meditative poem can provide welcome respite from tumultuous times, even when it embraces sorrow. Take, for instance, the work of Charleston poet Eugene Platt. In “Nuda Veritas,” the poet's gentle pen contemplates love and war, life and death, casting a soulful eye on a bracing world.

"As one who tried all his adult life to balance the often incompatible demands of poetry and politics, no one can be more relieved than I am that the election is mercifully over," said Platt. "We've heard quite enough from the pundits; it's time to listen to our muses."

It's available through Buxton Books, which is hosting a virtual launch of the book at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. To RSVP, email monica@buxtonbooks.com.

Peace of puzzle

Piecing together our changing world has proved a challenge in 2020. Leave it to artist Tate Nation to tackle both with his vibrant, rollicking works that paint the merriest picture ever of Lowcountry living, from multicolored historic homes to waterfront reveries.

Before the pandemic, Nation’s works-turned-puzzles were a perennial favorite, but since then, they have taken off.

"I have received countless letters, calls, cards and emails from grateful customers, who've frequently thanked me for 'saving their sanity' while stuck at home," Nation said.

They have taken off with consumers looking for stress-reducing activities that also support local artists. Nation’s latest puzzle is “Cruisin’ in the Lowcountry,” from a painting commissioned by MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. The 18-by-24-inch puzzle is made of 550 pieces that can be purchased for $30 via tatenation.com.

Color me tranquil

This year, Charleston’s upper peninsula-focused nonprofit Enough Pie devoted its annual Awakening community project to the theme “In Bloom.” To connect the community through a collective effort, the organization is underway with a project to paint botanical murals around Vivian Moultrie Park beneath the Interstate 26 underpass entry to Charleston.

Along with the murals, the organization dreamed up “In Bloom: Awakening Vivian Moultrie Park Coloring Book,” which features pages of South Carolina native plants and their pollinators ready to be rendered vibrant. An online PDF version is available for anyone to print and color, (and 1,000 copies of the full coloring book were printed and distributed to youths in the upper peninsula in early June). To download the book, visit enoughpie.org/coloring-book/.

Commune with a Charleston gone by

At the Gibbes Museum of Art through Nov. 22, Charleston-born watercolor artist Andrea Hazel, the current visiting artist in residence, offers her latest series entitled “How It Was ... Charleston in 1963.”

Depicting scenes of Charleston's long-gone homes and communities, Hazel's work offers a chance to depart from the present displacement from development to revel in a bygone beauty and color of this city.

“The idea was not to point a finger and blame, but to show what happened, and to remember these places,” she said in a statement on the Gibbes' website.

The resulting pieces reveal a quieter, serene time that is also primed for present reflection on how we got from there to here.

Shine your light

Nothing telegraphs relaxation quite like a glowing, handmade candle. Charleston offers many ways to not only purchase them, but to become the artisan of your own serenity.

Candlefish offers regular “Candlemaking 101” workshops, with registration available at candlefish.com. Pluff Mud Mercantile has held candle- making classes at Firefly Distillery lately and also offers custom classes for groups of four or more, which are available by contacting the company to determine a date. Find out more at pluffmudmercantile.com.

Pattern power

As the weather chills, there's no better time to get creative with needle and yarn. Claire Theobald, a Charleston-based president of Beatrix New York, has found the perfect diversion for 2020 duress.

"Literally knitting has gotten me through the pandemic," she said.

Theobald has been knitting up a storm and creating her own patterns. She is now selling three of those patterns for $5 each via Ravelry.com, the online knitting hub for buying, selling and swapping ideas, at Theobald's Ravelry Store. Yarn can be purchased locally at Wild and Wooly in Mount Pleasant, and lessons are readily available online at places like Vogue Knitting Live and Stitches at Home.

Leaf peeping

The healing power of nature is increasingly in vogue in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. It follows that Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival offers a segment on Nov. 14 featuring British horticulture expert and television personality Monty Don and psychiatrist Sue Stuart-Smith called "Nature's Cure." For more information, visit charlestontocharleston.com.

In another nature-friendly offering, the Charleston Parks Conservancy has swapped out its annual Party in the Parks fundraiser for "Picnic in the Parks," selling a variety of custom picnic baskets perfectly created by local culinary artists. Complete with wine, food from Halls Chophouse, Harvest Catering or Magnolias at varying prices, the baskets are available for Nov. 12 and 19 pickup, ideal for an alfresco autumn idyll in one of the resplendent parks the Conservancy maintains throughout Charleston. For more information, visit partyfortheparks.com.

With the smallest sliver of soil, you can tap into that natural power, too. First, gain some floral inspiration from "The Art of Gardening: Design Inspiration and Innovative Planting Techniques from Chanticleer" by R. William Thomas, available at the Shop at the Preservation Society of Charleston via preservationsociety.org.

Then, gather some fall plantings from a local nursery such as Meeting Green at 1455 Meeting St. in downtown Charleston. You’ll enjoy the immediate healing power of planting them in the soil in your yard or container. Come spring, you’ll benefit from a flower-festooned new view on the world.