A snapshot of the big stories from 50 years ago, 1969, is so kaleidoscopic as to render a state of vertigo.
To wit: Richard Nixon became president of the United States; the Apollo 11 moon landing mission concluded 50 years ago yesterday; The Beatles performed in public for the last time (on a cloudy January day in London atop the Apple Records building) and completed their final joint recording session August 20; the Public Broadcasting System was established; members of a cult led by Charles Manson murdered five people Aug. 9, included among the victims actress Sharon Tate; the Stonewall Riot at a New York City night club took place June 28; Golda Meir became prime minister of Israel; the draft lottery was introduced amidst escalating Vietnam War tensions and protests; Hurricane Camille, a devastating Category 5 storm out of the Gulf of Mexico, crashed into the shores of Mississippi and killed 248 people, some of whom deliberately stayed behind for the purpose of having a hurricane party; Boeing introduced its magnificent 747 jumbo jet and the first Concorde test flights were conducted; Sen. Ted Kennedy drove off a Chappaquiddick bridge July 18, drowning passenger Mary Jo Kopechne and ruining his future presidential aspirations.
Further in the world of music, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair was held Aug. 15-18 on Max Yasgur’s dairy farm near White Lake in Bethel, N.Y., where a crowd of over 400,000 mostly middle to upper middle class youths stunned the world by getting along and helping each other manage through four days of unbelievably crowded, unsanitary and wet conditions, placing a denouement on the hippie era while practicing its essential messages of peace, love and cooperation for their own sake — before it would became apparent that such utopia was not realistically sustainable.
Joni Mitchell, Canada’s vulnerably beautiful songstress and a musical genius, said, “Woodstock was a spark of beauty” where half a million attendees “saw that they were part of a greater organism.” (Mitchell did not perform at the concert but later wrote a song about it that became widely popularized by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.) Rolling Stone listed the festival as number 19 of the 50 Moments That Changed the History of Rock and Roll and Yasgur’s farm was officially recognized on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.
Yours truly was 13 during the summer of 1969 and for some reason remembers news of the Woodstock festival as one of the biggest cultural and historic touchstones of early life — right up there with Dealey Plaza, the moon landing, war protests, the RFK and MLK assassinations, The Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show for the first time and LBJ famously proclaiming that he would “not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your president.” The question therefore is: Why Woodstock?
I don’t really know, quite frankly. How is it that a four-day event came to define an era, the Woodstock generation? Part of the phenomenon may be attributed to the famous and Academy Award-winning 1970 film documentary that created a mesmerizing impression of the festival, raised $50 million at the box office (thus bailing out investors who had lost their shirts) and perhaps generating the clichéd expression that if you can actually remember Woodstock, then you weren’t really there.
Some people feel that it was not so much the musical performances (great as many of them were) that defined the event so much as the attitude of the audience who, under adverse conditions, refused to let the musical festival go down in history as a laughable catastrophe. The argument would be that if the weather and other conditions were ideal, then Woodstock would not have made anything like as big an impression and never developed a reputation as a defining countercultural moment.
In a newly-published retrospective on the festival by Daniel Bukszpan, the artist Melanie (whose career was launched at Woodstock) writes (in part) in the foreword: “It pulled people, and it still pulls people. You could say that there was something of pilgrimage about it, and the fact that we’re still here talking about it 50 years later means that the people who made that pilgrimage were right, even if they weren’t sure what it meant at the time…Woodstock is still pulling people in, like it did that weekend in August.”