If people want to discover their inner pyromania, one way to do it would be to participate in prescribed burns which are a routine part of forest management around the country, including government-managed and privately held forestlands throughout the state of South Carolina.
The tens of millions of acres of virgin longleaf pine forests that once lorded over the Southeastern U.S. depended and thrived on natural wildfires to weed out competitive growth, thus creating lush understories of natural grasses that were a haven for wildlife species such as the bobwhite quail — the true “gentleman” of game birds, as Robert Ruark once described it.
Although such symbioses don’t really exist within other types of forests, a slow-burning fire under calm, cool and somewhat moist conditions would overall benefit almost any forest and remove debris that might otherwise provide fuel for catastrophic wildfires.
Every three of four years — and sometimes more frequently than that — we’ll get professional assistance and burn the upland pine acreage on Johns Island property that the family has had since the 1930s, the whole process of which is very entertaining.
Back in the day we got help from Russell Tyler; now it’s Richard Morrison and when everything’s set, the fire lines dug, wind, temperature and humidity all cooperating, you can bet there will be at least one person standing on the sidelines if at all possible as the kerosene firestarters drip insatiably and ignite a controlled backburn into a steady breeze: Me.
The professional controlled burners and forest managers know exactly what they’re doing. The absence of a breeze is not a good thing; there has to be enough air movement (blowing the right direction, of course, away from traffic) to fan the fires and create enough heat to accomplish the intended purpose of reducing fallen organic debris to ash while stunting or killing off competing growth such as sweet gum. By the time dusk arrives the earth is warm with heat and smoke and the surrounding fires create the feeling of an erupting prehistoric landscape. It’s extremely beautiful in its own way on a winter’s afternoon, the time of year to do this sort of thing.
The charred remains that spread out the following morning with a few random and persistently billowing plumes of smoke and fire from old stumps will soon give way by late winter and early spring to grasses, ferns and other greenery that become tasty morsels for numerous wildlife. There will be no signs of fire by the end of the coming summer, such is the rapidity with which the grounds recover, except for a moderate amount of residual char at the bases of the trees.
Having seen the benefits of prescribed burning— particularly that of eliminating degraded material that would provide fuel for a potentially catastrophic forest fire under uncontrolled circumstances — I have to ask what went wrong in California that led to such an unmitigated disaster? Was it just the unusually dry conditions? To what extent do they practice controlled burns, appropriate thinning or removal of debris by other means?
Obviously California’s entire forestry management program needs to be completely and thoroughly re-evaluated. It’s very difficult to accept the explanation that what happened was simply unavoidable.
Let’s dance
In the PSA department (and no, we’re not talking blood test), my friend Dr. Maria Trojanowska has taken up Argentine tango as a hobby and says that she and others are developing a weekly Argentine tango event for beginners via a free class at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at MUSC's Harper Student Center, 45 Courtenay Drive.
It’s a great dance, she says, with wonderful communal and cultural flare. For more info check out the Charleston Argentine Tango Society on Facebook.